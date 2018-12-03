Shams Charania: First NBA Rookies of the Month honor of…
December 3, 2018 | 5:22 pm EST Update
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse earns Coach of the Month honours for October/November. Raptors went an NBA-best 19-4 over that span. Not a bad start to his NBA head coaching career.
Ira Winderman: NBA rules foul call on Rudy Gobert that led to Wade winning free throws Sunday was correct, contrary to opinion of Jazz center. Last Two Minute Report cites no incorrect calls.
James Edwards III: Earlier today, I asked Dwane Casey about his Ish Smith-Langston Galloway-Bruce Brown-Stanley Johnson-Zaza unit, and he called them his “Rottweilers.”
Enes Kanter: Wow! Scared to put my name up there lol 😂 U scared little rats Turkish #DictatorErdogan affects 🇹🇷
Enes Kanter: The Association is supposed to stand up for inclusion and human rights. Stop freaking scared of a #Dictator and do what is right. I hope you learned from this lesson.