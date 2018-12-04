USA Today Sports

December 3, 2018 | 9:20 pm EST Update
The Knicks sound like they already are moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s weekend threat against Mario Hezonja. A source said the NBA “likely” will reach out to the Bucks, if it hasn’t already, over the Greek Freak’s declaration that he will “punch” Hezonja “in the nut next time” after the Knicks forward posed and stepped over Antetokounmpo following a dunk during Saturday’s OT win against Milwaukee at the Garden.
2 hours ago via New York Post

Storyline: Giannis-Hezonja Beef
Two days removed from the incident, Antetokounmpo expressed that he felt bad about his word choice, but not the message they sent. “What I said, I meant it,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m a person that I don’t take words back. I wasn’t mad or frustrated after the game; it was more of a pride thing. But I know I’ve got to choose better words, try to word my sentences better. Sometimes it’s tough because I’m not here, I’m from overseas, so I come out as more harsh.”
2 hours ago via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

