Nick Friedell: A section of Hawks fans is chanting “Draymond hates you” while Durant steps to the foul line to take a couple shots.
December 3, 2018 | 9:20 pm EST Update
The Knicks sound like they already are moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s weekend threat against Mario Hezonja. A source said the NBA “likely” will reach out to the Bucks, if it hasn’t already, over the Greek Freak’s declaration that he will “punch” Hezonja “in the nut next time” after the Knicks forward posed and stepped over Antetokounmpo following a dunk during Saturday’s OT win against Milwaukee at the Garden.
“I’m not worried about that. We play Washington tonight and my whole focus is on that game for tonight,” Hezonja said before Monday’s home game against the Wizards. “I mean, that cannot affect me and I cannot worry about what they’re gonna say. I wasn’t even worried about it or who was it. I didn’t see to be honest. It was just great to get the crowd going.”
Two days removed from the incident, Antetokounmpo expressed that he felt bad about his word choice, but not the message they sent. “What I said, I meant it,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m a person that I don’t take words back. I wasn’t mad or frustrated after the game; it was more of a pride thing. But I know I’ve got to choose better words, try to word my sentences better. Sometimes it’s tough because I’m not here, I’m from overseas, so I come out as more harsh.”
Drew Shiller: On the Warriors broadcast, Dell Curry just said that Steph Curry told him that the player the Warriors absolutely miss the most is David West
Monte Poole: Kevon Looney’s 14 points represent a career-high. Still 10:31 to play. @Golden State Warriors lead Hawks 101-79 in Atlanta.
James Edwards III: FINAL: #Thunder 110, #Pistons 83. Detroit’s five-game winning streak is over, record is now 13-8. Pistons were 33 percent from field and 18.8 percent from 3 against the league’s top-rated defense.