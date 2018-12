Korver is shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in his 16th season. Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey joked that Joe Ingles — who boldly declared himself as the league’s top shooter during the preseason — is no longer the best marksman on the roster. “I’ve been greatly offended by Joe Ingles’ claim to be the greatest shooter on the planet. and as a proud American, that is comparing himself to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and Kyle Korver, I was offended,” Lindsey said. “So, I wanted to make sure that not only he realizes that he’s not the best shooter in the world with his as I describe it leverage arm, Aussie slingshot that he’s trying to shoot balloons in the Australian circus, that he’s no longer even the best shooter on the Utah Jazz. That was my No. 1 deal is to make sure that Ingles is now No. 2 as a shooter.”