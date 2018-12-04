Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson asked if the Hawks remind…
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson asked if the Hawks remind him of the Warriors a few years ago: “Maybe like 7 years ago.”
December 4, 2018 | 2:28 am EST Update
Ironically, now that Hoiberg has that experience, he might be a candidate to replace Thibodeau again. A league source close to the situation told NBC Sports that Hoiberg could be a candidate to take over in Minnesota where he’d be reunited with owner Glen Taylor. “Glen loves Fred,” the source told NBC Sports.
So, instead of suiting up that night for the Cavaliers in Oklahoma City, Korver scheduled a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, on the eve of the Jazz-Hornets matchup. He arrived Thursday for a physical exam, then joined the team for Friday’s shootaround before beginning his second stint with the Jazz. “I think for me just where I’m at in life, I’ve gotten married with three young kids, so just being somewhere where there’s familiarity is a huge deal so to come back,” said Korver, who previously played for Utah from 2007-10. “Knowing that we’ve got a lot of people in Utah in the organization but also outside of it has just kind of helped soften the landing for us, so that’s important to me but then also to come to a good basketball team.”
Korver is shooting 46.3 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in his 16th season. Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey joked that Joe Ingles — who boldly declared himself as the league’s top shooter during the preseason — is no longer the best marksman on the roster. “I’ve been greatly offended by Joe Ingles’ claim to be the greatest shooter on the planet. and as a proud American, that is comparing himself to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and Kyle Korver, I was offended,” Lindsey said. “So, I wanted to make sure that not only he realizes that he’s not the best shooter in the world with his as I describe it leverage arm, Aussie slingshot that he’s trying to shoot balloons in the Australian circus, that he’s no longer even the best shooter on the Utah Jazz. That was my No. 1 deal is to make sure that Ingles is now No. 2 as a shooter.”
Eric Woodyard: With the addition of Kyle Korver, Joe Ingles says they’ve now “got the two best shooters.” However, Ingles called him “old as hell” at 37. 😂 Still he respects the veteran for doing what he does in Year 16.
After the Knicks’ loss to the Wizards, Kanter sounded unsure if the original Instagram was an honest mistake. “They put something out, forgot to put me and changed it later,’’ Kanter said. “They called and gave an apology. I’m going to be a bigger man and accept it. I felt disrespected, definitely. “It’s Europe, man. Anything can happen,’’ Kanter added when asked if he had his doubts. “I’m the best Turkish player to ever play the game.’’
Candace Buckner: A British reporter is in town to preview the #Wizards-Knicks game next month in the UK. Kelly Oubre Jr. says he’s on Instagram every day looking at “#london” and says the city’s been on his bucket list to visit. “I hope they’re ready for me.” — Ice Grill Kelly
Certifiable proof that Dirk Nowitzki is on the verge of making his season debut arrived Monday. Holger Geschwindner was at practice. That doesn’t necessarily mean we will get a Nowitzki sighting in uniform Tuesday against Portland in the opener of a challenging back-to-back set of games that ends in New Orleans Wednesday. But it can be taken as a good sign that Nowitzki, who had left ankle surgery in April and has been recovering since, is nudging ever-closer to starting his 21st season. Never mind that Nowitzki’s longtime mentor usually comes to Dallas from Germany four times a season and sometime around the holidays is pretty typical. His presence is always a good thing for Nowitzki.