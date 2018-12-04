Chris Vivlamore: Hawks Taurean Prince will miss at leas…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks with ankle injury.
December 4, 2018 | 6:09 pm EST Update
Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is expected to miss an approximate range of three to six weeks to undergo rehabilitation on his right shoulder, league sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Fultz, the No 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has been diagnosed with Throracic Outlet Syndrome, his attorney/agent Raymond Brothers and the 76ers said Tuesday.
Jon Johnson: Per source, despite what has been reported by some, Markelle Fultz does not have any nerve damage.
Shams Charania: Markelle Fultz has traveled comprehensively for specialist visits and trips in past two weeks, from Philadelphia to New York to St. Louis and back, from home in Maryland to Los Angeles. Bottom line in whatever outcome: The former No. 1 pick needs to get right in body and mind.
Mark Berman: Guard/forward Danuel House on being waived by the #Rockets: “I’m never going to hang my head. I’m pretty sure (the decision) was in the best interests of the team. I think I will still be a part of this team. I’m never surprised. This has been a journey for me.”
Dave McMenamin: Luke Walton says Rondo participated in “pretty much all” of Tues practice. The team says Rondo has been cleared to ramp up contact. He’s close, but not quite back and has been ruled out Weds. Luke: “He’s still holding back a little bit. … but he says it’s not from pain”
December 4, 2018 | 5:26 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers are calling Fultz out “indefinitely” but there’s optimism that he can return within an approximate range of three to six weeks, league sources tell ESPN. Timetable will depend upon success of rehab to ease symptoms and pain tolerance.