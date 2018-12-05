With Vince Carter in the midst of his 21st NBA season, there’s been a movement among some to recruit him to compete in February’s dunk contest at All-Star weekend. But Carter says it’s not going to happen, and that’s because he knows he can’t come close to replicating his legendary performance in 2000. “I don’t think about doing it,” the Atlanta Hawks veteran told teammate Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg on The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast. “We all … go back and talk about the dunk contest from 2000 and what it did for people and where you were and all of that, and I know what it did for me. So I feel like to taint it, 18-19 years later, why?”
Davis hasn’t even hinted at being unhappy with his situation, according to sources close to the process, but it’s clear that Davis expects the team to make whatever moves necessary to ensure they make the postseason. But his camp hasn’t expressed any desire to move. In fact, internally, they have said the same things Davis is saying publicly that he wants to win in New Orleans.
Equally, sources close to the situation have said repeatedly that Davis wants a reason to stay. The supermax contract the Pelicans can offer is part of that, but also surrounding him with complimentary stars that can really challenge matters, too, which brings the situation back to the front office being aggressive.
The Cavs aren’t interested in trading Kevin Love unless they get blown away by an offer. They signed him to a lucrative extension this off-season and it wasn’t a deal solely about this year. They want him around for the long haul, when Collin Sexton is more mature, when other youngsters are added and the vision comes into focus.
Some in the league believe the Knicks are stocking up their young assets and will make a major play for Wall if he becomes available. The Wizards (9-14) were said to be ready to break it up after their disastrous start. It would have to be a three-team deal with the Knicks throwing in Ntilikina, Dotson, Courtney Lee (for cap purposes), a 2020 first-round and second-round pick.
The more immediate question, to me, is whether Phoenix can find a workable trade for Trevor Ariza after Dec. 15. As I reported earlier Tuesday, rival teams expect Ariza to be shopped hard once that date arrives, since that’s when players who signed new contracts in July become eligible to be traded. Ariza, remember, joined the Suns on a one-year, $15 million deal, but they clearly don’t need his veteran presence as much as contenders would given how Phoenix’s season is playing out. The prudent course is testing the market to see what the Suns can get for him.
That leaves Burks. His contract may have more value than what he brings on the court. Although performances like the one he had in Brooklyn certainly point the other way. After the game Burks was asked if Cleveland is where he wants to be. “Hopefully. That’s not up to me,” Burks said. “We will see what happens.”
The Rockets waived Danuel House Jr. to open a roster spot with the Rockets seeking a trade this week, a person with knowledge of the team’s plans said. Just days after Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni praised House’s play by saying the forward “belongs in the NBA somewhere,” House no longer was in the NBA with the Rockets.