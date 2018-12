With Vince Carter in the midst of his 21st NBA season, there’s been a movement among some to recruit him to compete in February’s dunk contest at All-Star weekend. But Carter says it’s not going to happen, and that’s because he knows he can’t come close to replicating his legendary performance in 2000. “I don’t think about doing it,” the Atlanta Hawks veteran told teammate Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg on The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast. “We all … go back and talk about the dunk contest from 2000 and what it did for people and where you were and all of that, and I know what it did for me. So I feel like to taint it, 18-19 years later, why?”