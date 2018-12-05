Atlanta Hawks: The Atlanta Hawks have transferred two-w…
Atlanta Hawks: The Atlanta Hawks have transferred two-way guard Jaylen Adams from the @ErieBayHawks of the NBA G League to the Hawks.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 5, 2018 | 12:14 pm EST Update
Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has been more ambiguous about his potential free-agent plans for next summer, said he understands why certain stars might balk at joining forces with LeBron. “It depends on what kind of player you are,” Durant said. “If you’re Kyle Korver, then it makes sense. Because Kyle Korver in Atlanta was the bulk of the offense, and he’s not a No. 1 option at all, not even close. So his talents benefit more from a guy who can pass and penetrate and get him open. “If you’re a younger player like a Kawhi, trying to pair him with LeBron James doesn’t really make sense. Kawhi enjoys having the ball in his hands, controlling the offense, dictating the tempo with his post-ups; it’s how he plays the game. A lot of young players are developing that skill. They don’t need another guy.”
Durant also noted that the suffocating media attention around James doesn’t help, either. “So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant said. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”
That type of scrutiny is amplified by being in L.A., said Spurs forward Pau Gasol, who won two championships with the Lakers. “If you succeed with the Lakers, you will be loved forever,” Gasol said. “But there’s also tension and pressure and drama like nowhere else. There are dozens of media outlets that are constantly looking for a story. It depends on who you are and what you’re made of. But if you succeed, it’s sweet. There’s nothing like it.”
As it turns out, based on conversations with more than a dozen players, there are quite a few reasons. Most obvious, perhaps, is the fact that everyone, no matter how accomplished, becomes a role player next to LeBron. “If you’ve got LeBron, you’ve got to make it all about LeBron,” Tyson Chandler said a few days before he became LeBron’s teammate in early November. “You’ve got to be able to [coexist] with that and fit with that. Who are you, where are you in your career, and how do you fit in? It’s a sacrifice, but it’s a sacrifice for winning.”
Ingram is second on the Lakers in usage, but it’s not close (he uses about 22 percent of their possessions). Rajon Rondo and Ball, the Lakers’ two listed point guards, have usage rates in the teens. Rondo has been out since Nov. 17 with a broken hand. In those nine games, LeBron’s’ usage rate is 33.7. “At the beginning of the season, you saw a collection of individual talent trying to figure out what they can do and where they can do it on the floor,” Bryant said. “What about their games? But at the same time how to figure out how to make those games blend in as a group. You can’t have one before the other, see what I’m saying? So it’s a test of Bron’s patience, and also doing what he needs to do to keep the team’s head above water. So it’s a balancing act.”
In his SiriusXM interview, Johnson said reducing LeBron’s minutes is a goal, but so is limiting “usage of the ball in his hands.” “We got a lot of ball handlers so we feel we won’t overuse him in terms of his ball handling and also every play has to run through him,” Johnson said. “I think we got proven scorers — Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram … and then when you have two point guards like Ball and Rondo, we don’t have to have LeBron having the ball in his hands all the time.”
He was also suspended for the first five games after testing positive for marijuana. Sefolosha said he used it for pain management, but also doesn’t run from the fact that he was wrong. When news of the suspension surfaced last spring, Sefolosha had a conversation with Lindsey. The contents of that talk have been kept private, but sources say the Jazz showed a level of understanding to what Sefolosha was enduring at the time. “It’s definitely not something I want to endorse in any kind of way,” Sefolosha said. “I know that I had to own up to it. There were no excuses. I know I have young fans and I know that it’s a terrible thing for young people to do. I did what I did, and I have to deal with the consequences.”
Sefolosha’s one of the smartest athletes in the NBA, a grounded, well-traveled dude with a thoughtful opinion on most social matters. His experiences through his time in the league have motivated him to have a voice and to use that voice. It’s something he doesn’t take lightly. “I feel like if athletes have a platform, they should use it,” Sefolosha said. “I never liked injustice. When I see it and when I experience it, I feel like I have to fight against it in my own way. This is a country where there’s a lot going on. You see the best of the best and the worst of the worst.”