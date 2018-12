He was also suspended for the first five games after testing positive for marijuana. Sefolosha said he used it for pain management, but also doesn’t run from the fact that he was wrong. When news of the suspension surfaced last spring, Sefolosha had a conversation with Lindsey. The contents of that talk have been kept private, but sources say the Jazz showed a level of understanding to what Sefolosha was enduring at the time . “It’s definitely not something I want to endorse in any kind of way,” Sefolosha said. “I know that I had to own up to it. There were no excuses. I know I have young fans and I know that it’s a terrible thing for young people to do. I did what I did, and I have to deal with the consequences.”