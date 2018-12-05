Candace Buckner: John Wall is not in Atlanta and will n…
Candace Buckner: John Wall is not in Atlanta and will not play tonight due to personal reasons.
December 5, 2018 | 1:29 pm EST Update
Josh Lewenberg: Jimmy Butler on fitting in with Sixers: “I’m still learning, putting in the time. The more reps I can get out here the better I’ll be at it. It definitely is different, I’m not gonna lie to you, but it’s working right now.”
Marc D’Amico: Kyrie says he can’t wait for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks, especially after losing to them two weeks ago at home: “It’s definitely a game that I remember, so as a competitor I can’t wait to play.”
Marc D’Amico: Jaylen Brown (back) says he plans to play tomorrow night: “I barely can feel anything right now in terms of pain… I think everything will be fine.” #NEBHInjuryReport
December 5, 2018 | 12:14 pm EST Update
Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has been more ambiguous about his potential free-agent plans for next summer, said he understands why certain stars might balk at joining forces with LeBron. “It depends on what kind of player you are,” Durant said. “If you’re Kyle Korver, then it makes sense. Because Kyle Korver in Atlanta was the bulk of the offense, and he’s not a No. 1 option at all, not even close. So his talents benefit more from a guy who can pass and penetrate and get him open. “If you’re a younger player like a Kawhi, trying to pair him with LeBron James doesn’t really make sense. Kawhi enjoys having the ball in his hands, controlling the offense, dictating the tempo with his post-ups; it’s how he plays the game. A lot of young players are developing that skill. They don’t need another guy.”
Durant also noted that the suffocating media attention around James doesn’t help, either. “So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant said. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”
That type of scrutiny is amplified by being in L.A., said Spurs forward Pau Gasol, who won two championships with the Lakers. “If you succeed with the Lakers, you will be loved forever,” Gasol said. “But there’s also tension and pressure and drama like nowhere else. There are dozens of media outlets that are constantly looking for a story. It depends on who you are and what you’re made of. But if you succeed, it’s sweet. There’s nothing like it.”