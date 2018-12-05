Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the Kia NBA Ea…
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November, it was announced today. Young led all first-year players in the East with 15.6 points and 7.6 assists per game during first two months of the season, compiling an NBA rookie-best seven point/assist double-doubles. The 6-2 point guard strung together three consecutive contests with at least 10 points and 10 assists from Nov. 1-6, becoming the first rookie with three straight point/assist doubles within his first 10 career games since John Wall in 2010.
KC Johnson: Bobby Portis said he went through whole practice and feels fine. Also, no target date yet for return.
He defends the rim and can get out to defend the 3-point line, while showing the ability to score in the post and the feel to know where to be on the floor when he doesn’t have the ball. “I know exactly what it’s like. Granted he was in a different situation than I was in. We were still rebuilding,” point guard Mike Conley Jr. told Yahoo Sports recently. “A guy like him, he knew coming in that we would be really good if he could be really good. And he’s been awesome. He’s been everything we needed.”
“I felt like I got exactly what I wanted at Michigan State,” Jackson told Yahoo Sports. “Izzo helped me in ways people don’t see, in terms of how hard you have to play, how hard you have to work. I already had that, but he instilled a new level of work ethic, a new level of things [people] don’t see. I never felt like I was held back.” When asked why his game has expanded, he gave a mature answer. “It’s just a matter of, in the pros, it’s [less] zone, it’s more space, so I feel a lot of good players in college feel your game is more tailored to the pros,” he said.