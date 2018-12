Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said he wasn’t concerned after tweaking his right shoulder late in Boston’s 128-100 victory over the New York Knicks . Irving left Thursday night’s game with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter and the outcome already decided after getting tangled up. He had ice put on the shoulder while he watched from the bench, and did his television walk-off interview with it still on, but had nothing on the shoulder in the locker room, and said he’d be fine.