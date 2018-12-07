USA Today Sports

When asked why he sees star players looking to get invo…

34 mins ago via Forbes.com
When asked why he sees star players looking to get involved in ownership after they retire maybe more than with other sports leagues, Grant Hill sees the dynamic of the NBA’s leadership with its players being critical. “I can’t speak to the other sports, but I think the NBA is progressive,” Hill said. “It may be part of the relationship that the league has with its players. I really feel that it is a partnership that leads to the value and the perspectives that a former player can have once they retire.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 7, 2018 | 4:14 pm EST Update
They are off to the worst start in franchise history, so if anything should be a priority for the front office right now, it’s evaluating the potential prospects in the upcoming draft. Vice president of basketball operations and co-interim general manager James Jones, though, says that’s not the case. “Yeah, we have to worry about what happens in the draft but our primary focus is on this team currently and what we can do,” he told 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s Burns & Gambo on Wednesday.
34 mins ago via Arizona's Sports Page

, Uncategorized

, ,

Jones was hired in July of 2017, his first front office job in the NBA and his partner co-interim general manager Trevor Bukstein is known for his expertise with the collective bargaining agreement and salary management. “We shifted focus,” Jones said. “I think in the past our primary focus — a great amount of our time was spent turning over every stone as it relates to players and college players, but college players don’t win NBA games. NBA players do, so that’s where our focus is now.”
34 mins ago via Arizona's Sports Page

, Uncategorized

, ,

“I had good relationships with all the owners I played under, with my last season with the Clippers the exception,” said Hill. “So, I was privy to a lot of information around the moving parts of a team, but I had no idea. Doesn’t matter if you’re a former player or an executive from another industry that’s getting involved in ownership, there is always a learning curve.”
34 mins ago via Forbes.com

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Who might be able to move into a position as a majority owner in the future? Could someone like Kevin Durant, who has been active in venture capital pull it off? Maybe, but Hill is more than aware of who has the biggest pull in the league right now. “It would be hard for any one player to purchase a team outright, but if anyone might be able to get into majority ownership at a high level, you have to look to Lebron [James].”
34 mins ago via Forbes.com

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was recently summoned for jury duty, but the team let the state of Utah know that now is not a good time. LHM Sports & Entertainment, which represents the Jazz, wrote a letter on behalf of Mitchell asking that he be “excused from jury service during this time given his commitments and schedule during the NBA season.” Mitchell was summoned for jury duty from January 9, 2019 through February 1, 2019.
https://twitter.com/utahjazz/status/1070756638569590784
34 mins ago via Sporting News

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

December 7, 2018 | 4:04 pm EST Update
Phoenix’s top two players, Booker and Ayton, exchanged words after the 10-minute cooling off period as members of the media entered the visiting locker room for the tail end of that conversation. These two have had words before on the court, with Booker correcting Ayton on what to do on certain plays. Both have agreed to hold players accountable, but this felt different. “I’m an emotional guy, too,” Ayton said. “I start to feel stuff. When I don’t sense it and the energy is not there, that’s when you start to hear my mouth. I don’t care who it is. Nineteen-year vet or 15 years, it don’t matter. We all have a job to do and I have to step it up a little more, too.”
44 mins ago via Arizona Republic

Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Phoenix Suns Turmoil?
Home