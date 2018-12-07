Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for Saturday's gam…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Nuggets: Miles Plumlee (left knee pain) is doubtful. Jeremy Lin (low back strain) is out. Alex Poythress (left ankle contusion) is out. Omari Spellman (right hip soreness) is out. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is out.
December 7, 2018 | 5:55 pm EST Update
Brian Windhorst: Cavs taking on money for picks. Sending George Hill to Milwaukee for Matthew Dellavedova & John Henson. Bucks sending Cavs a 1st and a 2nd per sources
Scott Agness: Domantas Sabonis will NOT play tonight in Orlando due to food poisoning. You know it must be bad if it’s keeping him out. That will open up minutes for Kyle O’Quinn, who spent his first three years with the Magic.
Ulysses Lee “Junior” Bridgeman, a former U.S. basketball player who became a fast-food mogul, is in the lead to acquire Sports Illustrated magazine from U.S. media company Meredith Corp (MDP.N) for about $150 million, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Bridgeman is in the final stages of negotiating a deal for Sports Illustrated after lining up acquisition financing, the sources added. If his effort is successful, a deal announcement could come by the end of the year, according to the sources.
December 7, 2018 | 5:50 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Milwaukee is also sending center John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova to Cleveland for Hill.