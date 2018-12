Steve Aschburner: Does the NBA keep an eye on the NFL, NHL or MLB when it comes to discipline and policies, or are things too cooked into the respective collective bargaining agreements to have much crossover value? Kiki VanDeWeghe: We do look at them. It’s different for each league, different rules, and not all of it’s applicable. But we do try to incorporate many times “best practices” — if there’s something we see another league doing, and we think “that’s a really good idea,” we’ll adopt it. That’s one thing [NBA commissioner] Adam [Silver] has been so focused on — keeping us improving. “Hey, don’t be satisfied that you’re doing a good job and everybody seems to be happy. Do better.” That’s a big mantra. And not only [borrowing] from the other leagues but from other businesses