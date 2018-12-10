The Warriors star appeared on “Winging It” with Vin…
The Warriors star appeared on “Winging It” with Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala. The conversation: Curry: “We ever been to the moon? Multiple responders: “Nope.” Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.” Podcast co-host Annie Finberg asked whether Curry actually believed that. He responded affirmatively.
December 10, 2018 | 12:42 pm EST Update
Bobby Marks: Couple of other Denver notes: * Barring a trade, the likely scenario is that Young is on the roster until Jan.7 when his contract is guaranteed and Denver would need to waive a player to keep him.
Chris Miller: No John Wall tonight vs. #Pacers (Left Heel Soreness) #WizPacers #DCFamily #NBATwitter
He also holds the distinction of being the top scorer in the highest-scoring game in NBA history. Detroit beat Denver in triple-overtime, 186-184, at McNichols Sports Arena on Dec. 13, 1983 and VanDeWeghe finished with 51 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. With the 35th anniversary of that milestone game fast approaching, VanDeWeghe spoke with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner about the game, the frantic scoring pace that the league seems to be embracing and more: Steve Aschburner: Three hundred seventy points — and 80 of them came after the fourth quarter. What stands out for you from that crazy game? Kiki VanDeWeghe: At the time, it was kind of a surreal event. It felt like this game went on forever. The number of overtimes, lots of heroic plays, so there was just tons of drama throughout the game.
Steve Aschburner: The astounding thing to me is, four years into the 3-pointer’s NBA existence, each team was 1-of-2 from the arc. Makes me think Golden State and Houston conceivably could top 200 points each. Kiki VanDeWeghe: The pace of that game was right at 112. Currently, we’re just north of 110. So we’re playing at that speed, and the thing we’ve added is 3-pointers. That’s what clearly stands out to me about the box score.
Steve Aschburner: Does the NBA keep an eye on the NFL, NHL or MLB when it comes to discipline and policies, or are things too cooked into the respective collective bargaining agreements to have much crossover value? Kiki VanDeWeghe: We do look at them. It’s different for each league, different rules, and not all of it’s applicable. But we do try to incorporate many times “best practices” — if there’s something we see another league doing, and we think “that’s a really good idea,” we’ll adopt it. That’s one thing [NBA commissioner] Adam [Silver] has been so focused on — keeping us improving. “Hey, don’t be satisfied that you’re doing a good job and everybody seems to be happy. Do better.” That’s a big mantra. And not only [borrowing] from the other leagues but from other businesses.
December 10, 2018 | 11:51 am EST Update
Nuggets add Nick Young
Denver Nuggets: Nick Young has officially joined the squad. #MileHighBasketball