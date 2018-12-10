Kyrie Irving‘s first public flat-Earth comments came …
Kyrie Irving‘s first public flat-Earth comments came on a light-hearted podcast. Will Stephen Curry also become notorious for his conspiracy theory, revealed on a light-hearted podcast? The Warriors star appeared on “Winging It” with Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala. The conversation: Curry: “We ever been to the moon?” Multiple responders: “Nope.” Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”
December 10, 2018 | 3:30 pm EST Update
Chicago Bulls players contacted the National Basketball Players Association on Sunday because of what they felt were extreme tactics by new head coach Jim Boylen, league sources told Yahoo Sports, the culmination of a growing divide between the coach and his players.
After a close win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and a 56-point rout Saturday night by the Boston Celtics, Boylen, finishing his first week as head coach, called for a Sunday practice — an NBA protocol no-no with the Bulls just completing a back-to-back. After taking the helm from fired coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday, Boylen held three two-and-a-half-hour practices in his first week that included extra wind sprints and players doing military-style pushups. Calling for another lengthy practice after the back-to-back led to a near-mutiny and caused the players to reach out to the union, sources said.
Calling for a Sunday practice was apparently the last straw. Late Saturday evening one of the team’s veterans, sources said, initiated a group text relaying that if any player showed up to the facility on Sunday prepared to practice, he would fine them personally, and the players agreed. A player contacted Boylen to alert him of the team’s decision, but the coach refused to relent, sources said.
When Boylen arrived Sunday, the players stood and told Boylen they weren’t practicing, sources said, with the sides meeting to express their issues. Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday were the most vocal, sources said. Boylen repeatedly referenced his days on the San Antonio Spurs staff and instances in which coach Gregg Popovich pulled all five players off the floor to send a message, sources said. A player responded, sources said, telling Boylen in essence that they aren’t the Spurs and, more importantly, he isn’t Popovich.
Keith Pompey: #Wizards guard Bradley Beal is the #NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week, while #Warriors guard Steph Curry is the Western Conference player of the week. pic.twitter.com/NJWU1AI75k
Brad Turner: Suns rookie center Deandre Ayton on his first matchup against Clippers 7-3 center Boban Marjanovic: “He’s freakishly big. That’s my first time playing against someone that can just take the ball above my head and just not jump. I had an experience of a lifetime.”
Kyle Goon: Luke Walton on being in the ’03 draft class: ” I feel a lot of pride. I feel like I brought a lot to the table as far as being one of the top draft classes of all time. I mean, guys like LeBron and D-Wade and Bosh and Walton … We really did our thing.”