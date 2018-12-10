USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving‘s first public flat-Earth comments came …

1 hour ago via NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving‘s first public flat-Earth comments came on a light-hearted podcast. Will Stephen Curry also become notorious for his conspiracy theory, revealed on a light-hearted podcast? The Warriors star appeared on “Winging It” with Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala. The conversation: Curry: “We ever been to the moon?” Multiple responders: “Nope.” Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 10, 2018 | 3:30 pm EST Update
After a close win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and a 56-point rout Saturday night by the Boston Celtics, Boylen, finishing his first week as head coach, called for a Sunday practice — an NBA protocol no-no with the Bulls just completing a back-to-back. After taking the helm from fired coach Fred Hoiberg on Monday, Boylen held three two-and-a-half-hour practices in his first week that included extra wind sprints and players doing military-style pushups. Calling for another lengthy practice after the back-to-back led to a near-mutiny and caused the players to reach out to the union, sources said.
27 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

27 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

When Boylen arrived Sunday, the players stood and told Boylen they weren’t practicing, sources said, with the sides meeting to express their issues. Zach LaVine and Justin Holiday were the most vocal, sources said. Boylen repeatedly referenced his days on the San Antonio Spurs staff and instances in which coach Gregg Popovich pulled all five players off the floor to send a message, sources said. A player responded, sources said, telling Boylen in essence that they aren’t the Spurs and, more importantly, he isn’t Popovich.
27 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Chicago Bulls Turmoil?
December 10, 2018 | 3:01 pm EST Update
Home