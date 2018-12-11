USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled guard/fo…

December 11, 2018 | 1:46 pm EST Update
Led by commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA has been at the forefront of the world of sports technology for the last four years. Under Silver, the league has embraced data, social media, esports, and now sports betting. Over just the last 12 months, the league formed a partnership with Intel’s venture capital arm called the “NBA + Intel Capital Emerging Technology Initiative” and expanded options through its League Pass service to include nightly virtual reality content and the ability to watch just the fourth quarter of NBA games. The NBA has entered into sports betting data partnerships with MGM Resorts in the U.S., and with Genius Sports and Sportradar globally.
