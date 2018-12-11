The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled guard/fo…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled guard/forward Daniel Hamilton from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, it was announced today.
Tom Westerholm: The Celtics’ injury report for Washington includes Baynes and Horford (both questionable) and Hayward (doubtful with his illness). No Kyrie, however, which is a good sign.
Led by commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA has been at the forefront of the world of sports technology for the last four years. Under Silver, the league has embraced data, social media, esports, and now sports betting. Over just the last 12 months, the league formed a partnership with Intel’s venture capital arm called the “NBA + Intel Capital Emerging Technology Initiative” and expanded options through its League Pass service to include nightly virtual reality content and the ability to watch just the fourth quarter of NBA games. The NBA has entered into sports betting data partnerships with MGM Resorts in the U.S., and with Genius Sports and Sportradar globally.
For his push to keep the NBA on the cutting edge of innovation, and his foresight to not just advocate for legal sports betting but also to position the league in such a way that it would be able to capitalize on that, we have selected Adam Silver as SportTechie’s Outstanding Executive for 2018.