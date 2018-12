From 28 feet away, with 7 minutes, 11 seconds to go, to bring L.A. from down four to down one? Good. From 36 feet, with 5:26 remaining, to go from down two to up one? Bang. From 29 feet deep, with 1:13 left, to double L.A.’s lead from three points to six and salt the win away? Money. “Once I’m in the gym, I’m in my range,” James told ESPN. “It’s not a confidence thing,” said James, who shot 29 percent from 3-point territory his rookie season, the jumpshot considered the lone weakness in his game upon entering the league. “It’s a work ethic thing. You put in the work and then you trust it when you get on the floor. I work on it when we got practice. And when you work on stuff and you put the work in [you get results]. And for me, I put the work in. That’s just a byproduct of it.”