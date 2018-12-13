Justin Kubatko: Trae Young has recorded five 20-point, …
Justin Kubatko: Trae Young has recorded five 20-point, 10-assist games this season. He reached that mark in 27 games, the fastest rookie to do so since Damon Stoudamire in 1995-96. pic.twitter.com/3hQxZYK05A
December 13, 2018 | 11:54 am EST Update
And yet, the short-handed Raptors walked into Oracle Arena on Wednesday night and blew out the relatively healthy Golden State Warriors 113-93 to sweep the season-series 2-0. … Warriors star Stephen Curry, who tied a season-low mark with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting, refused to put much stock into the regular-season affairs and said it will have no bearing if the teams meet in June. “We’ll remember what it’s like playing against them, but it’s 0-0 from here,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. “The sweep doesn’t mean nothing in terms of when the lights are the brightest on the biggest stage in the playoffs. Everything’s different. We’ll remember how tonight was. It’s a tough vibe, but they don’t get any extra points if we were to face them in the Finals.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a theory of what went wrong on this evening. “We’re now in a place where we’re defending a title and defending a mantle that we’ve had for several years and it’s a different vibe, it’s a different feeling than when you’re on the climb like Toronto is, like Milwaukee is, like we were few we years ago,” he said. “It’s hard to get up for each game, so there’s certain nights you can just feel it. … It’s not an excuse, it’s just reality.” Durant, who was not in the most pleasant mood following the contest, was asked if he agreed with his coach’s assessment. “Nah,” he simply responded. Later, he disagreed further, saying, “They’re not an up-and-coming team. They’re here.”
An old Wolf looks awfully good running free in Sacramento. The new-look team from Minnesota, you didn’t even have to squint to see the same old Timberwolves rear their ugly heads. Returning to the arena that played host to the end of the Jimmy Butler saga, the Timberwolves looked nothing like the team that had been rejuvenated by the arrival of Robert Covington and Dario Saric. That relentless, turnover-generating defense that wreaked havoc at Target Center was buried under an avalanche of 3-pointers, most notably from ex-Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica.
“I have a coach who is trusting me,” Bjelica told The Athletic after a 141-130 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. “He knows how to use me. Not just me, he knows how to use everybody on this team. We have a great atmosphere, great group of guys. It’s the NBA. Everything is about opportunity in this league.”
It was no secret that Bjelica was frustrated in his two seasons playing for Tom Thibodeau. When Butler was out with a knee injury, Bjelica was inserted into the starting lineup and played 34 minutes per night. When Butler was healthy, Bjelica hovered between 13 and 19 minutes. “When you don’t play a lot and you get an opportunity, you need to stay ready and play good,” Bjelica said. “But then the next game, when everybody’s healthy, you don’t play. That was really hard for me, but not just for me, for every player in the league who doesn’t have a big role. I will never say that I was the best player in Minnesota. We had a great team. I think coaches like me there. People love me there. But maybe that wasn’t a good fit for me.”
From 28 feet away, with 7 minutes, 11 seconds to go, to bring L.A. from down four to down one? Good. From 36 feet, with 5:26 remaining, to go from down two to up one? Bang. From 29 feet deep, with 1:13 left, to double L.A.’s lead from three points to six and salt the win away? Money. “Once I’m in the gym, I’m in my range,” James told ESPN. “It’s not a confidence thing,” said James, who shot 29 percent from 3-point territory his rookie season, the jumpshot considered the lone weakness in his game upon entering the league. “It’s a work ethic thing. You put in the work and then you trust it when you get on the floor. I work on it when we got practice. And when you work on stuff and you put the work in [you get results]. And for me, I put the work in. That’s just a byproduct of it.”
But James has entered into a realm of respectability from the outside that is a far cry from his reputation. “He’s a much better shooter than I would have anticipated,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “Like, just watching him day to day in practice and the amount of 3s he hits when he goes through his shooting drills, he’s very consistent with it in the amount he makes them.”
Yet, James insists his motivation isn’t securing a seat at the lunch table with Curry, Harden, Durant and the rest of the sharp-shooting superstars. “I’ve been working on my jump shot for quite a while now and increasing my range every year,” James said. “For me personally, it’s weird, because I know where the league is going. But at the end of the day, I can go out there and not take a jump shot and still have an effect on the game. I just know how to play the game. I’m just very cerebral about the game. But I understand that you got to, at times, keep the defense off balance; and being able to take a jump shot here, a couple 3s there, keeps them off balance. But for me, personally, no matter where the league is going, if there’s a jump shot, 3 craze going on in our league, I can literally not take a jump shot and be fine.”