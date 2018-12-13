That wouldn’t be the case in the N.B.A., said Grant H…
That wouldn’t be the case in the N.B.A., said Grant Hill, the co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, who was also on the panel. “I believe if there was a Colin Kaepernick in the N.B.A., he’d be playing. I’ve talked to our managing partner about this plenty of times; we would be supportive of any of our athletes and their willingness to engage, to speak out on various issues.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
December 13, 2018 | 6:26 pm EST Update
Tim MacMahon: Brandon Knight will make his Rockets debut tonight against the Lakers. “He’ll get a few minutes, not many obviously,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.
Anthony Tolliver: Congratulations to my guy @Spencer Dinwiddie on the extension! Very much deserved young fella!
Ron Baker: NYK was truly great to me. My family, friends and I can’t thank you enough! 8 year old RDB at the Utica KS park appreciated it!
Rod Boone: In the official #NBA two-minute report, the refs were deemed to have made the correct call by whistling a technical foul on Bismack Biyombo for being on the court. The rest of the wacky ending was also officiated correctly, according to the league.
After practicing twice this week with Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, center DeMarcus Cousins isn’t necessarily close to making his Warriors debut. “That’s why we still don’t have a timetable,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said. “He needs to feel confident with the Achilles, his conditioning, his rhythm, his timing and everything else. We’re not going to rush him back. We’re going to help him through that process. When it happens, it happens.”
After running Cousins through a practice Wednesday morning, Santa Cruz Warriors head coach Aaron Miles conceded that Cousins is “probably not moving as well as he wants to right now.”
There had been speculation in recent weeks that he would return sometime around New Year’s Day. That seems increasingly unlikely, with a February return probably more plausible.
December 13, 2018 | 5:56 pm EST Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons are doing “due diligence” in looking at trade options for #Sixers Markelle Fultz, a league source confirms to The Detroit News. Nothing is imminent and Pistons are among many teams interested in Fultz.