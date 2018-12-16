0 shares share tweet pin sms send email 35 mins ago – via Twitter NYPost_Lewis Brian Lewis: Jeremy Lin on his conversation w/ Atkinson after being traded from #Nets: “There wasn’t really much to say. Obviously I talked with him the morning after. But for me I’ll be honest I was really hurt. And maybe the way that things had happened was a little bit unexpected” @Jeremy Lin Kenny Atkinson, Trade, Uncategorized Kenny Atkinson, Trade, Jeremy Lin, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day