Anthony Puccio: Following an 8-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets have won 5 straight games — this time a 144-127 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The 144 points mark the most points the Nets have ever scored at Barclays Center. D’Angelo Russell: 32 points, 6 rebounds & 7 assists.
December 16, 2018 | 7:07 pm EST Update
Tim MacMahon: Kings coach Dave Joerger on Luka Doncic: “Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don’t see it, unfortunately for us. But he’s great for them and he’s great for our league.”
Mark Medina: Warriors recalled Jacob Evans from Santa Cruz. But he’ll go back tomorrow to practice and then return to be available for Monday’s game can Memphis
Rick Noland: Asked if knew the Sixers would be ready after losing at home to Cleveland earlier in the season, Sexton said, “Absolutely. They know what we’re capable of since we went in there and beat them. They came out ready to go.”
Rick Noland: “They got it going,” said Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova, who had 13 points and seven assists off the bench. “They got some easy ones to get their rhythm, whether it was in transition or off rebounds. Teams like that just make you pay.”
Rick Noland: “Defensively, I need them to be more sound,” Drew said of his starters. “We have not been a sound defensive ballclub at the start. We have not brought the physicality.”
Anthony Puccio: Kenny Atkinson on D’Angelo Russell: “He was just spry. Spry. He was aggressive, he was energetic. Offensively he was aggressive. But I thought defensively he was locked in. When D’Angelo is like that we take it to another level. He was excellent tonight.”
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle said you’ll have to “watch and see” if the usage plan for Dirk Nowitzki is similar to what it was Thursday in Phoenix in his debut, when he played a six-minute stretch and then sat the rest of the way.