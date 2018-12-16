USA Today Sports

Anthony Puccio: Following an 8-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets have won 5 straight games — this time a 144-127 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The 144 points mark the most points the Nets have ever scored at Barclays Center. D’Angelo Russell: 32 points, 6 rebounds & 7 assists.

December 16, 2018 | 7:07 pm EST Update
