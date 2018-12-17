In Atlanta, Lin has become a mentor for rookie point gu…
In Atlanta, Lin has become a mentor for rookie point guard Trae Young. “I call him the stabilizer,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said before the game. “He’s been a guy that coming off the bench, his experience, you know what you’re going to get from him especially in pick-and-roll. Whether we’re up or down what he does is he comes in and just impacts the game immediately just staying within himself.”
December 17, 2018 | 1:54 pm EST Update
Candace Buckner: The #Wizards and Chasson Randle are working on a deal to bring the guard back to the roster. He will likely be on the team’s two-game road trip, I’ve learned. On Nov. 12, the Wizards waived Randle. He’s played with the Go-Go since Nov 15.
The Suns were willing to dance with the Lakers, but only on their terms. After the first Ariza trade fell apart, the Lakers hopped back in by offering Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a future second-round pick, league sources say. The Suns demanded a young player instead of the pick. That player is believed to be Josh Hart. The Lakers obviously refused; Hart is 10 years younger and has been better than Ariza this season.
Despite being on a new team, Lin finds himself in a similar situation as he did in Brooklyn. He’s a veteran on a young rebuilding team and has an uncertain long-term future. In the meantime, Lin is making the most of his 18.4 minutes per game and averaging 10.8 points while shooting well from the field (.506), 3-point range (.418) and the free-throw line (.833) with 3.2 assists entering the game. If he keeps up this type of play, he could be a trade target for playoff teams in need of a backup point guard. “Unfortunately, he’s on a young team where I don’t know if winning is a priority to him, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to get on a team where he can help somebody, so he’s just got to keep a positive mindset and keep getting better because just his movement overall I can tell that he’s really worked hard to get back to where he’s at,” Nets forward DeMarre Carroll said.
“Look, when I brought on Phil, the big question is, ‘Are you going to stay out of it?’ And I swore I would stay out of it, and I did. I stayed out of it. And it wasn’t until the very end that I had to make a decision that it clearly wasn’t working,” Dolan said in the interview with ESPN.com. “I think Phil knew it, too. I think he hoped I would have more stamina, but I didn’t. “… I think it was much more about this triangle thing. It was much more about his philosophy, that he couldn’t get the group to buy into it. And I think he got yessed a lot. I think they’d be underneath their breath going, ‘This is not a great idea,’ and he got into conflict with some players over it. But I think he tried hard to get his system in. I just don’t think he ever got it in.”
“I’m not hiding, I just want to be me,” the 63-year-old Dolan said. “In New York, I really can’t go out in public without having a security person with me, and I’m hearing stuff and it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m just shopping here.’ A lot of times people are nice. ‘Hi, how are you doing? Are we going to get this guy? Is this going to happen?’ “I try to be nice to them, [but] usually people have negative things to say. … They like to jump out, shout something horrible and run away. That happens all the time. Even at dinner. It’s not fun.”
Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift brand is warming fans up for the new year—literally and figuratively. On Monday, the imprint has released its 2018 holiday “Fraternity” collection, which serves as a prelude to a larger 2019 drop. The range is made up of collegiate-inspired pieces that uphold the brand’s message of self-belief and dedication. According to Honor the Gift’s team, the collection was inspired the fraternity on the court, as well as the “self-made fraternity” of those who overcame struggles to achieve greatness.
December 17, 2018 | 11:46 am EST Update
Trevor Ariza a Wizard again
The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired forward Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and guard Austin Rivers. “Trevor has been one of the most effective, efficient and versatile players at his position for over a decade,” said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. “We are obviously very familiar with the leadership and experience he brings as one of the league’s most respected professionals and look forward to welcoming him back to the team.”