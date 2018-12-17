Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for Tuesday's game…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Wizards: Miles Plumlee (left knee pain) is out. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is out. Omari Spellman (right hip soreness) is out.
December 17, 2018 | 4:14 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Oklahoma City Thunder has picked up option on Coach Billy Donovan’s contract for the 2019-20 season, the fifth year on his original deal, league source tells ESPN. Donovan is the fourth winningest coach with same team over his four years, behind Kerr, Popovich and Stevens.
Gina Mizell: #Suns coach Igor Kokoskov on what Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers will bring: “We need somebody who’s gonna help us with maintaining. A lot of games, we can’t go through the 48 minutes…We’re gonna find their roles. We definitely can use the talent and experience they have.”
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks will transfer Alex Poythress to G-League Erie. Has missed last 13 games with ankle injury.
Brian Lewis: Allen Crabbe (right knee) is questionable tomorrow for the #Nets against the #Lakers. #LAL
December 17, 2018 | 3:52 pm EST Update
It also includes the periphery relationship-building that is equally important, learning who matters most inside said player’s inner circle and, in essence, what makes them tick. The gray area that comes with recruiting is where it gets trickier, not only because of tampering rules that govern such matters (albeit not very well) but because of the tougher-to-define desire across the league for some professional courtesy in such matters. Yet the Raptors officials with whom I spoke, and who are hoping their mid-July trade with San Antonio to make him their centerpiece wasn’t a one-year rental, expressed no concern over the Clippers’ style. And if what transpired after that Raptors-Clippers game is any indication, it’s quite clear that this isn’t about getting Leonard to notice them or their efforts.
Conversations with six league sources—team executives, scouts and an assistant coach—reveal a consensus that New Orleans won’t have an easy time fixing these problems. But with so much riding on their ability to make a playoff push, they have to try. So how can they do it? Those sources offered several suggestions. 1) Get Payton back in one piece: It’s easy to forget, but the Pelicans actually got off to a sizzling start. They won their first four games, scoring at least 116 points in each of those contests, and Payton was a surprising catalyst. He was averaging 14.5 ppg, 7.0 apg and 7.0 rpg, but in the Pelicans’ fifth game, he sprained his ankle. They lost to the Jazz that night, then dropped five more games in a row. Payton returned on Nov. 16 against the Knicks, but broke his finger that night and hasn’t played since. After surgery, he was expected to miss six weeks, which would put him back in the lineup around the start of 2019—and that date can’t come fast enough for the Pelicans.