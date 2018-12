Conversations with six league sources—team executives, scouts and an assistant coach—reveal a consensus that New Orleans won’t have an easy time fixing these problems. But with so much riding on their ability to make a playoff push, they have to try. So how can they do it? Those sources offered several suggestions. 1) Get Payton back in one piece: It’s easy to forget, but the Pelicans actually got off to a sizzling start. They won their first four games, scoring at least 116 points in each of those contests, and Payton was a surprising catalyst. He was averaging 14.5 ppg, 7.0 apg and 7.0 rpg, but in the Pelicans’ fifth game, he sprained his ankle. They lost to the Jazz that night, then dropped five more games in a row. Payton returned on Nov. 16 against the Knicks, but broke his finger that night and hasn’t played since. After surgery, he was expected to miss six weeks, which would put him back in the lineup around the start of 2019—and that date can’t come fast enough for the Pelicans.