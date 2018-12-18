“The most important part is the knowledge of his posi…
“The most important part is the knowledge of his position and running his team. Everything else will take care of itself. People will always talk about his shooting,” said Carter. “You have to run your team. Outside of himself individually, he also has to get John Collins going and Kent Bazemore and the rest of his teammates going. That’s extremely important as your starting point guard.”
Emiliano Carchia: JaKarr Sampson has signed a deal with Shandong to replace the injured Donatas Motiejunas, a source told Sportando
Albert Nahmad: By waiving Austin Rivers, the Suns will lose their only large expiring contract ($12.6M) as potential salary-matching flexibility in trade scenarios before the trade deadline. No set-off is likely either.
There’s also the relationships he has with rappers Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott and Meek Mill. The crossover between hip-hop and basketball has been fluid for decades. The phrase “rappers wanna be ballers, and ballers wanna be rappers” holds true, no matter the era. Every pregame playlist at Toyota Center features a heavy rotation of music from this trio, per special request from the Beard. The Nipsey ties are obvious, Harden and Hussle are both from Compton — one of the most notorious hoods in Los Angeles. Travis Scott is Houston-made, and his and Harden’s chemistry is electric, starting from when they first met a couple years ago.
But it’s the bond with Meek Mill that may be the most interesting. Harden, known to sing unapologetically, has been playing the Philly rapper’s Championships tracks more often than other musical projects that have dropped in the past. Tucker has an affinity for it as well.
“I always tell people I’m in a lucky situation being around a team that’s rebuilding but with a really good coach and really good veterans like Jeremy Lin and guys like Vince who have been around the game,” explained Young, when he spoke with HoopsHype after a 144-127 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on December 16.
“I’m not a gunner,” Hood told cleveland.com when asked about others telling him to be more aggressive. “I think it’s not great for our team for me to be a gunner. We have a lot of guys who can score the ball. I draw attention so when I draw attention make the dump-off pass and make the right play, spray out to shooters and some nights we hit shots and it’s great and some nights we don’t hit shots and it’s like, ‘You need to shoot the ball more.’
Jeff Garcia: 76ers Brown on ex-Spur Bruce Bowen talking to his team: “Well he’s here an undrafted player that is a 14-year NBA veteran, an 8-time All-NBA defensive player, that is a 4-time first team All-NBA defensive player & a 3-time NBA champ that ain’t bad right?” #GoSpursGo #HereTheyCome