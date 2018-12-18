USA Today Sports

“The most important part is the knowledge of his position and running his team. Everything else will take care of itself. People will always talk about his shooting,” said Carter. “You have to run your team. Outside of himself individually, he also has to get John Collins going and Kent Bazemore and the rest of his teammates going. That’s extremely important as your starting point guard.”

December 18, 2018 | 10:38 am EST Update
There’s also the relationships he has with rappers Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott and Meek Mill. The crossover between hip-hop and basketball has been fluid for decades. The phrase “rappers wanna be ballers, and ballers wanna be rappers” holds true, no matter the era. Every pregame playlist at Toyota Center features a heavy rotation of music from this trio, per special request from the Beard. The Nipsey ties are obvious, Harden and Hussle are both from Compton — one of the most notorious hoods in Los Angeles. Travis Scott is Houston-made, and his and Harden’s chemistry is electric, starting from when they first met a couple years ago.
“I’m not a gunner,” Hood told cleveland.com when asked about others telling him to be more aggressive. “I think it’s not great for our team for me to be a gunner. We have a lot of guys who can score the ball. I draw attention so when I draw attention make the dump-off pass and make the right play, spray out to shooters and some nights we hit shots and it’s great and some nights we don’t hit shots and it’s like, ‘You need to shoot the ball more.’
