Game-ifying in practices can produce clear results in game. This season, the Hawks rank second — behind the Houston Rockets — in corner 3 attempts. In Chicago, reserve guard Antonio Blakeney has made 14 3s from the left corner, tied for the fourth most in the NBA, despite playing just 16.6 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Budenholzer’s squares have helped propel Milwaukee to the highest-scoring team and the third-highest offensive rating in the league, and 7-foot center Brook Lopez is earning attention for his deep 3-point shooting while making a career-high 2.5 triples per game. The 76ers’ transition defense appears to be benefiting from their 12-foot arc, as Philly is allowing 1.05 points per chance (fifth best in the NBA) on transition plays this season, according to Second Spectrum data.
December 18, 2018 | 4:16 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Four to five other teams are still expressing interest in Rivers, sources said. No formal offer yet from Memphis, with several days until Rivers clears waivers.
“I wasn’t really surprised (to be traded), man,” Oubre told Bickley & Marottaon 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. “Anything can happen, it’s a business. I was just on the business side of basketball, so (now) I make a new home in Phoenix.”
Oubre expects to fit in well with a wing-heavy rotation that aims to use his length and athleticism to its advantage. “Defense leads to offense. Just focus on that, just continue to keep that gameplan solid,” Oubre said. “I’m a confident individual but one thing I know I can control everyday is my effort and my energy. I will do that each and every night. My offense will follow. I’m not really worried about that because I know I can play.”
Asked to describe his mentality when he’s on the court, Oubre put it bluntly: “I’m trying to kill everybody, man. Straight up. If you’re in my way, you’re getting destroyed.”
Reigning MVP James Harden ended with 47 points, including the game-winning dagger with 13.3 ticks remaining, but it was the possession before that where he got away with an illegal move. Matched up in an isolation situation with Ricky Rubio, Harden made two consecutive stepback moves before hoisting up a 3-point attempt and receiving a foul call. After review, the official Twitter account of NBA referees admitted Tuesday afternoon that they got it wrong, but it doesn’t change the outcome.
Jazz players and coach Quin Snyder were hesitant to criticize referees for missing it after the loss in fear of being fined. “I’m not going to answer, but I think 100 percent of the people know the answer,” Rubio said. “I didn’t see it live, I saw that video,” said Jazz center Rudy Gobert added. “I mean, that’s a new move. I haven’t seen it before.”
Although the opponents are tough, Snyder is preaching for his players to stay locked in on a game-to-game basis. “I don’t think that we can look at a five-game stretch,” Snyder said. “Whether we are on the road or at home, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we just need to dig in and focus on what we need to do to win the next game.”