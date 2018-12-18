USA Today Sports

And with the NBA’s ongoing emphasis to make players think efficiency and spacing, Brown installed one extra line on the Sixers’ practice court in February 2017: a phantom gray 4-point line. Since then, others have followed suit. The Chicago Bulls taped a white 4-point line to the floor of the Advocate Center over the summer. Pierce, who was an assistant coach in Philadelphia prior to this season, brought the line south when he was hired to coach the Hawks this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets have also had one since the 2016-17 season. “We are all thieves,” Brown says, smiling slyly and noting that he, too, has stolen precious coaching goods. “It is a copycat league. I look at it as a compliment that other people value that.”

Oubre expects to fit in well with a wing-heavy rotation that aims to use his length and athleticism to its advantage. “Defense leads to offense. Just focus on that, just continue to keep that gameplan solid,” Oubre said. “I’m a confident individual but one thing I know I can control everyday is my effort and my energy. I will do that each and every night. My offense will follow. I’m not really worried about that because I know I can play.”
Reigning MVP James Harden ended with 47 points, including the game-winning dagger with 13.3 ticks remaining, but it was the possession before that where he got away with an illegal move. Matched up in an isolation situation with Ricky Rubio, Harden made two consecutive stepback moves before hoisting up a 3-point attempt and receiving a foul call. After review, the official Twitter account of NBA referees admitted Tuesday afternoon that they got it wrong, but it doesn’t change the outcome.
Jazz players and coach Quin Snyder were hesitant to criticize referees for missing it after the loss in fear of being fined. “I’m not going to answer, but I think 100 percent of the people know the answer,” Rubio said. “I didn’t see it live, I saw that video,” said Jazz center Rudy Gobert added. “I mean, that’s a new move. I haven’t seen it before.”
