And with the NBA’s ongoing emphasis to make players think efficiency and spacing, Brown installed one extra line on the Sixers’ practice court in February 2017: a phantom gray 4-point line. Since then, others have followed suit. The Chicago Bulls taped a white 4-point line to the floor of the Advocate Center over the summer. Pierce, who was an assistant coach in Philadelphia prior to this season, brought the line south when he was hired to coach the Hawks this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets have also had one since the 2016-17 season. “We are all thieves,” Brown says, smiling slyly and noting that he, too, has stolen precious coaching goods. “It is a copycat league. I look at it as a compliment that other people value that.”
December 18, 2018 | 4:16 pm EST Update
Shams Charania: Four to five other teams are still expressing interest in Rivers, sources said. No formal offer yet from Memphis, with several days until Rivers clears waivers.
“I wasn’t really surprised (to be traded), man,” Oubre told Bickley & Marottaon 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. “Anything can happen, it’s a business. I was just on the business side of basketball, so (now) I make a new home in Phoenix.”
Oubre expects to fit in well with a wing-heavy rotation that aims to use his length and athleticism to its advantage. “Defense leads to offense. Just focus on that, just continue to keep that gameplan solid,” Oubre said. “I’m a confident individual but one thing I know I can control everyday is my effort and my energy. I will do that each and every night. My offense will follow. I’m not really worried about that because I know I can play.”
Asked to describe his mentality when he’s on the court, Oubre put it bluntly: “I’m trying to kill everybody, man. Straight up. If you’re in my way, you’re getting destroyed.”
Reigning MVP James Harden ended with 47 points, including the game-winning dagger with 13.3 ticks remaining, but it was the possession before that where he got away with an illegal move. Matched up in an isolation situation with Ricky Rubio, Harden made two consecutive stepback moves before hoisting up a 3-point attempt and receiving a foul call. After review, the official Twitter account of NBA referees admitted Tuesday afternoon that they got it wrong, but it doesn’t change the outcome.
Jazz players and coach Quin Snyder were hesitant to criticize referees for missing it after the loss in fear of being fined. “I’m not going to answer, but I think 100 percent of the people know the answer,” Rubio said. “I didn’t see it live, I saw that video,” said Jazz center Rudy Gobert added. “I mean, that’s a new move. I haven’t seen it before.”
Although the opponents are tough, Snyder is preaching for his players to stay locked in on a game-to-game basis. “I don’t think that we can look at a five-game stretch,” Snyder said. “Whether we are on the road or at home, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we just need to dig in and focus on what we need to do to win the next game.”