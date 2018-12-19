Chris Vivlamore: Hawks guard Kent Bazemore has been fin…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks guard Kent Bazemore has been fined $10,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stands in Sunday’s loss to the Nets.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
Erik Gundersen: Kyle Kuzma got a warning from the NBA about tweeting negatively at the @OfficialNBARefs twitter account. No fine yet but he has been warned.
Fred Katz: Brooks said the team anticipates no Porter definitely for the Hawks and Rockets games. He’ll be re-evaluated after that. Porter still on the road trip with the team.
Steve Popper: Knicks say Hardaway Jr (sore right heel) is questionable; Dotson (sore right shoulder) is doubtful and Robinson (sprained left ankle) and Trier (strained left hamstring) are out for tomorrow night’s game at Philadelphia.
Eddie Sefko: Mavericks’ game at Boston on Jan. 4 has been moved to an ESPN game and now will start at 7 p.m., Dallas time. Originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
December 18, 2018 | 6:28 pm EST Update
Dion Waiters returned to practice Tuesday with the Miami Heat for the first time since his January ankle surgery. Coach Erik Spoelstra was quick to caution that it was not a full-contact practice, with the team declining to make Waiters available for comment until he completes such a session.