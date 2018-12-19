The Hawks like Bazemore for both his on-court productio…
December 18, 2018 | 8:27 pm EST Update
As reported earlier this month, Houston has expressed exploratory interest in Cleveland’s J.R. Smith, who has been sent home by the Cavaliers as they try to find a new home for him via trade. But the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is said to be the Rockets’ top target in their search for help on the wing, with Smith somewhere further down the list.
All signs continue to point to Anthony Davis’s future in New Orleans playing out in the summer. That’s when the Pelicans can offer Davis a contract extension worth well in excess of $200 million — and when they will know, in the dreaded event Davis declines it, that they realistically have to trade him. The long-held belief in this newsletter is that the notion of Davis being traded during this season is folly, mainly because that would likely require Davis himself to go urge the Pelicans to move him. That’s just not his style.
The teams most often mentioned as potential landing spots for Anthony — Philadelphia and LeBron James’s Lakers — have resisted the idea thus far. Charlotte has likewise passed to date, despite rumbles that the Hornets would naturally consider him given Anthony’s long association through with the Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan through Jordan Brand.
Ian Begley: Tyson Chandler on ex-Knick teammate Carmelo Anthony: “I hate for him to end his career this way. I’m pretty sure this is not on his terms. A guy like that, all he’s done for the game, you just hope he gets the opportunity to finish it the right way.”
Scott Agness: McMillan: “I don’t think we came with energy. I thought we were in a fog. “The basketball Gods got us tonight. If you don’t play the right way, they’ll get you.”
Harrison Wind: Juancho Hernangomez (abdominal strain) is active for the Nuggets tonight vs. Mavs. I assume he’ll start like normal and Denver will keep an eye on his minutes.
Howard Beck: Richard Jefferson with a tremendous Kobe story just now on @NetsonYes: Kobe fouled while releasing ball. Refs unsure whether to call shooting or non-shooting foul. According to RJ, Kobe tells refs, “I haven’t passed the ball all night.” Refs agree, give him the free throws.