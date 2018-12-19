USA Today Sports

The Hawks like Bazemore for both his on-court productio…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 18, 2018 | 8:27 pm EST Update
As reported earlier this month, Houston has expressed exploratory interest in Cleveland’s J.R. Smith, who has been sent home by the Cavaliers as they try to find a new home for him via trade. But the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is said to be the Rockets’ top target in their search for help on the wing, with Smith somewhere further down the list.
1 hour ago via New York Times

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: JR Smith Trade?
All signs continue to point to Anthony Davis’s future in New Orleans playing out in the summer. That’s when the Pelicans can offer Davis a contract extension worth well in excess of $200 million — and when they will know, in the dreaded event Davis declines it, that they realistically have to trade him. The long-held belief in this newsletter is that the notion of Davis being traded during this season is folly, mainly because that would likely require Davis himself to go urge the Pelicans to move him. That’s just not his style.
1 hour ago via New York Times

, Top Rumors

, , ,

The teams most often mentioned as potential landing spots for Anthony — Philadelphia and LeBron James’s Lakers — have resisted the idea thus far. Charlotte has likewise passed to date, despite rumbles that the Hornets would naturally consider him given Anthony’s long association through with the Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan through Jordan Brand.
1 hour ago via New York Times

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Carmelo Anthony Trade
Home