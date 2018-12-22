Michael Scotto: Former Atlanta Hawks point guard Josh M…
Michael Scotto: Former Atlanta Hawks point guard Josh Magette has agreed to a deal with Euroleague team Gran Canaria (Spain), The Athletic has learned.
December 22, 2018 | 7:22 pm EST Update
Jessica Camerato: Elton Brand said Markelle Fultz and Zhaire Smith will join the Sixers in Boston and be with the team for the Christmas Day game. No date has been set for either player to return.
Serena Winters: Elton Brand said the Sixers expect Zhaire Smith to play this season (likely in the G-League first). Brand says Smith has been lifting and shooting in the gym and doing a lot of physical therapy.
Brian Seltzer: More from Elton Brand: “We want to win, we want to win big. I don’t want to let the city and the fans down.”
Andrew Greif: Every Clipper but Milos Teodosic has played and scored tonight. Clippers routing Denver by 23 with 2 minutes left.
Eddie Sefko: The Dirk shrine, where he threw the trash can that made this hole in the wall, will be cut out and moved to Golden State’s new arena next season, a Warrior official said.
December 22, 2018 | 6:58 pm EST Update
Logan Murdock: When asked about Draymond Green’s extended time at center, Steve Kerr said that it comes down to the lack of big men on the roster. Also, Kerr said that Damian Jones (torn left pec) is out for the year.