Rod Beard: FINAL: #Hawks 98, #Pistons 95 DET has lost 9 of the last 12 and fell below .500 to 15-16.
December 23, 2018 | 7:26 pm EST Update
Scott Agness: Pacers beat the Wizards 105-89 for their ninth win in 11 games. It was a team effort with seven reaching double figures. Turner had 18pts and a career-high 17rebs. Sabonis added 15 & 10. Next up, in Atlanta on Dec. 26.
James Edwards III: #Pistons’ Dwane Casey on approach to this type of game: “We didn’t have it. Whatever approach we were talking about, we didn’t have it. It’s sad, because we had one of the best wins since I’ve been here against Minnesota.”
James Edwards III: Casey: “Sometimes it’s better to be on the road during the time of the year.” Said visiting team has regular routine during games around holidays, while home team doesn’t. Said his team got out-played and has to change its mindset quickly.
Anthony Chiang: Magic played a tribute video for Dwyane Wade during the last timeout, with Magic players commenting on Wade’s legacy.
Connor Letourneau: Per @WarriorsPR: Jacob Evans (left foot soreness) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Clippers.
December 23, 2018 | 7:01 pm EST Update
Mark Followill: For Mavs at Portland tonight – Luka listed as questionable with right hip contusion suffered last night. Dirk is out (return from injury management). Mavs Live at 730, game at 8p on @FOXSportsSW