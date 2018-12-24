“I’ve never stood up in seat at the scorer’s tabl…
“I’ve never stood up in seat at the scorer’s table, for anybody. I’ve never stood up,” Wilkins, a fellow member of the 25K club, recently told The Athletic. “I stood up the last five minutes, like, ‘I hope he gets these last two points.’ Like, ‘C’mon. He played for that team. Let him score!’ They were playing D on him… Got it on a dunk. That’s the perfect story.”
December 24, 2018 | 9:32 am EST Update
Mike Trudell: Walton said he “wouldn’t rule out” that McGee could play on Christmas, but will just have to see how he’s feeling.
Kyle Goon: JaVale McGee just briefly spoke about his hospitalization, said he knew when he got back from the road trip on Wednesday that he had to go to the hospital.
Mike Trudell: JaVale McGee spoke to reporters postgame, and said the pneumonia has really drained his energy. He’s been very tired, and while he’s hoping to play against Golden State, we’ll have to wait and see how he feels, and where his energy level/wind is at.
Kyle Goon: JaVale McGee on getting back to shootaround and doing some pregame activity: “Oh, it felt good, man. Just getting back to the routine. For the past, eight, nine days, my routine has been laying in bed. And that’s it. So it’s real refreshing.”
Wizzzzards (when said team already has a ‘z’ in its name, adding additional ‘z’s reflects the dysfunction being discussed): No team has been accused of falling short of expectations for longer than Washington, and a 5-11 start was enough to spark a no-punches-pulled practice session on Nov. 20 in which players’ frustrations flew all over the floor. Yet while the Wizards’ front office has been open to discussing any and all members of their core, their Dec. 16 trade with Phoenix for Trevor Ariza signaled (once again) a pivot toward prioritizing playoff contention rather than rebuilding (and no, we’re not going into even bother getting into the tale of two Brookses). For all the focus on the idea of John Wall (too expensive) or Bradley Beal (too good) being traded, it’s small forward Otto Porter who appears most likely to be dealt before the Feb. 7 deadline.
“I really don’t give a damn about him being in a Laker uniform,” Draymond Green said. “That really don’t matter to me. That is the team he is on and that is who we face. It obviously is going to be a tough challenge, they are playing well. They got a lot of guys playing well. Kuz [Kyle Kuzma] has really stepped up his game, Lonzo [Ball] is playing well.”
“We can’t measure ourselves versus them,” James said after having 22 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists in a 107-99 Lakers loss to the Grizzlies on Sunday night. “That’s a team that’s won three out of four championships, the last four years. You can’t measure yourself versus them.” “It’s going to be a very good environment,” James added of the Christmas atmosphere in Oakland. “Those fans, obviously, love their Warriors. But I don’t look at it as a special matchup. We’re a team that’s trying to get better every week, better every month. They’re a team trying to figure out how to win another championship. … But, we want to have championship habits. It’s a special day. It’s Christmas. We get to play the game of basketball on Christmas. It’s my 13th appearance. Obviously, I’d love to be home with my family. But if I had to do anything else, playing basketball is pretty cool.”
Nick Friedell: Kevin Durant says his ankle is “good.” Sounds confident he’ll be ready to go vs. Lakers.