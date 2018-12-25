Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Pacers: Dewayn…
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Pacers: Dewayne Dedmon (left shin) and Jeremy Lin (low back) are probable. John Collins (left ankle) and Alex Len (back strain) are questionable. Omari Spellman (right hip) is doubtful. Miles Plumlee (left knee) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are out.
December 25, 2018 | 4:53 pm EST Update
Tim Bontemps: Brett Brown says he doesn’t know about Markelle Fultz’s status moving forward as it relates to him returning to the court but that it is “fantastic” to have him here.
Jared Weiss: Stevens with his thoughts on the state of the Sixers rivalry: “It’s been a rivalry for 40-50 years, so who am I to judge? But I think that time is a pretty good indicator.”
Brett Dawson: Russell Westbrook had four first-half steals. That gives him 28 in his career on Christmas Day, most by any NBA player. He came in tied for the lead with Scottie Pippen.
Jonathan Feigen: Harden’s 3 gives him 30 for a seventh-consecutive game, the longest streak of his career and longest in the NBA since Westbrook had 30 in eight straight in Nov. 2016.
The gravesite at Forest Hills in Jamaica Plain is unmarked, a patch of grass sandwiched between two large tombstones. It’s hardly a fitting memorial for someone held in such high esteem and so sorely missed, but it will remain that way until it’s time for Reggiena Lewis to say goodbye and hello. The 24-year-old daughter of former Celtics great Reggie Lewis never met her father, born a few months after his tragic and untimely death 25 years ago. And until she’s ready to make that trip, the grave will remain as it is, without a tombstone.
Jan Volk said he is unsure what the Celtics could have done differently but the pain and heartbreak remains present. “You had a young man in the prime of his life, the prime of his career who was an elite athlete,” Volk said. “One does not expect an elite athlete to be so vulnerable as he turned out to be. There’s a lot of conjecture as to the nature of the illness, the nature of the malady but whatever it was, it was inexplicable. There was no answers, there was no explanation. It happened. You don’t think of those things in that type of respect and I don’t think anybody could have predicted the ultimate tragedy there was in this case.’’
Dee Brown was forced into a more prominent role he wasn’t comfortable with. “That happened [Reggie’s death] and all of a sudden I’m thrust into a franchise role and honestly I don’t remember the whole ’93-94 year — I played in a blur the whole year because I was thinking about Reggie,’’ Brown said. “A lot of guys got traded and through that whole process we had a lot of down years, but I was the only guy that was connected to the old Celtics and the Pitino era. So it was tough, because I knew my career could have been different. I did my best as captain to hold the franchise together, still make it respectable, be about the right things, respect the logo.”