The Bucks website posted a story early Monday previewing the rematch and ripping Hezonja, who in turn appeared angry after the game once he learned the dirty details. The Knicks play in Milwaukee on Thursday in the second part of the home-and-home. The Bucks website story read: “Arguably the worst player on a dreadful Knicks team, Hezonja was most recently seen getting a DNP-CD in a loss in a ‘battle’ between perhaps the two worst teams in basketball (Knicks, Hawks). Hezonja, who has fewer dunks this season (8) than Giannis has had in individual games this season, will go down in NBA history as the person whose [nuts] were put on warning by Giannis.”

December 26, 2018 | 2:58 am EST Update
“With me with injuries, I am never too concerned about them,” said James, who had an electric stimulation device attached to his hip before he and the Lakers flew back to Los Angeles. “I was able to walk off on my own power. I felt a pop and see if I could stretch it a few times and see if it will relieve, but it didn’t.” “I don’t know,” James added later when asked if he expects to miss time. “See what the MRI says and see how I feel for the rest of the day today. And I will be all around the clock tomorrow on rehabbing. And we will see how I feel on Thursday when we go to [Sacramento].”
