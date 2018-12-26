The Bucks website posted a story early Monday previewing the rematch and ripping Hezonja, who in turn appeared angry after the game once he learned the dirty details. The Knicks play in Milwaukee on Thursday in the second part of the home-and-home. The Bucks website story read: “Arguably the worst player on a dreadful Knicks team, Hezonja was most recently seen getting a DNP-CD in a loss in a ‘battle’ between perhaps the two worst teams in basketball (Knicks, Hawks). Hezonja, who has fewer dunks this season (8) than Giannis has had in individual games this season, will go down in NBA history as the person whose [nuts] were put on warning by Giannis.”
