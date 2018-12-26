Why keep putting himself through what he called “the long checklist” required to keep him on the floor when he could take the many millons he’s made and go put his tired feet up somewhere? “For some weird reason, I still don’t have an answer for it,” said Carter, who’s averaging roughly 18 minutes per game for the Hawks this season. “I wanted to play 15 years. Some of the greatest played 12 to 14. Taking care of my body has allowed me to play six more years or so. I don’t know when the end is going to happen. After every year, I see how I’m feeling and then go from there. When you go through the season, people keep saying to me, ‘Keep your phone handy, we’re interested.’ It’s hard to say, ‘I’m not going to play anymore.’ I could be 47 before that happens.”
After the game, Draymond Green admitted to being the issue on offense. That accountability is nice to hear but doesn’t immediately solve the problem of teams simply leaving Draymond wide open behind the arc. This has led to stall-out moments on offense when Green simply holds the rock in place as teammates try to navigate various traffic jams off the ball. It’s not the sport at its most intuitive or beautiful, to be sure, especially when Draymond hurtles into traffic. He’s always been a creative-though-turnover-prone player, but this season’s giveaway rate is on pace to be a career high by a lot. When he gets to the rack, many layups that usually drop aren’t getting over the rim.
After the Christmas blowout, I caught up with an expectedly miserable Klay Thompson, who had an especially rough outing on Tuesday night (5 points, 7 shots). Though fans love his happy obliviousness shtick, he takes losses worse than the most dyspeptic of coaches on the hot seat. Of course, this level of emotional investment would only further endear Klay to fans, but I digress.
Expectations have met the levels of whatever resource an organization exported for Green in each place, but he hasn’t always brought to life his greatest supporters’ predictions. So, an idea formed and then pervaded. “Jeff Green’s career has underwhelmed.” It’s a concept those close to Green have railed against for years. “For the people that push that narrative, they have no clue how hard it is to be in one warmup line, let alone 12 or 13 years (in the NBA),” Wizards coach Scott Brooks told The Athletic. “That is not a disappointing career.”
Green’s reputation says he’ll slam on an unsuspecting defender louder than anyone’s seen in days, then go silent for minutes; he’ll drop 30 points, then the next game go for four. He earned a label that’s still stuck with him. He’s inconsistent. “Those are box score fans,” Beal told The Athletic. “I call those guys box score fans, people who don’t actually watch the game.”
If it seems like we’re getting ahead of ourselves, well, that’s the game. College coaches scout Bates’ games regularly, but so do NBA teams now, as the league and its players’ union appear poised to remove the age restriction on players declaring for the draft.
Delly takes his gold wedding ring, the one he’s worn each day since July 1, 2017, when Anna Schroeder put it on his finger, and threads the shoelace through it. Then, the shoelace goes back through the hole at the top his left Delly 1 signature basketball shoe, made by the Chinese company Peak. And that’s where it stays, until the game is over. Dellavedova has played 57 total games since marrying Schroeder — 50 for the Milwaukee Bucks and the past seven with the Cavaliers, and each time he’s worn his wedding ring just like that. Knotted onto his shoe.
“Why? So I don’t lose it,” Delly said, when I asked. “We take it on and off so much, I really don’t want to lose it, you know. It’s obviously special, and you know, I’m very proud to be married to her. So, I don’t want to lose it.”