December 27, 2018 | 5:23 pm EST Update
What about packaging Jeremy Lamb’s expiring contract and Frank Kaminsky in a trade? I know that Lamb has played well, but that makes his trade value higher than ever. Answer: I understand all questions about whether the Hornets should consider trading Lamb: He will be an unrestricted free agent in July and his performance this season has been good enough that the Hornets might not be able to justify paying what other teams will offer. Right now he’s a bargain as a starting shooting guard making about $7.5 million. First-season Hornets coach James Borrego took the leap of moving Lamb into the starting lineup and it’s been a success. If the Hornets are in playoff contention in early February, and the front office deals Lamb for draft picks or developmental talent, is that fair to the new coach? Sometimes you just have to value the long term over the short term, but that would be quite a hit to this season. That balance could change if the Hornets have a bad January, which is entirely possible with 10 of 14 games on the road.
We’ve all been there: You’re standing in line for a beer at the Bucks game when you hear a roar from the seats telling you that you just missed something awesome. Sure, your buddy back in your section can tell you what you missed, but hearing about another gravity-defying Giannis dunk just isn’t the same as watching it. Well fear not. No more games will be ruined by the dreaded beer run ever again thanks to the new Fiserv Forum Beer Button, coming soon to a phone near you.
When you’re watching a game inside Fiserv Forum, witnessing the latest Brook Lopez three-point heat check, and all that fire from the outside is making you parched, just open up the Bucks/Fiserv Forum app. Under the arena tab, you’ll find a big silver button screaming “Beer Me.” Hit that, plug in your seat location and numbers, choose your brews – there’s a maximum of two per order – type in your phone number (just in case your beers get lost along the way) and credit card info, and boom, you’ve got two beverages speeding over to you without having to move from your seat. Or even move at all except for maybe your finger. The Bucks will announce the starting date for the new service soon, but for more tips (for instance, make sure your location services are on) and the full step-by-step instructions, visit the Bucks website.
December 27, 2018 | 5:03 pm EST Update
Ryan Wolstat: Respect from one Finals MVP to another. Dwyane Wade on Kawhi Leonard last night: “When it comes to MVP talk, I feel like he should definitely be leading the charge. He is a player that plays both ends of the floor and at the end of the game makes big plays and shots.”
Jeff Zillgitt: NBA fines Magic’s Terrence Ross $25K for “throwing the game ball into the spectator stands” at end of the Orlando’s 122-120 OT loss to Phoenix on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/5hSQddozsg