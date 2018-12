What about packaging Jeremy Lamb’s expiring contract and Frank Kaminsky in a trade? I know that Lamb has played well, but that makes his trade value higher than ever. Answer: I understand all questions about whether the Hornets should consider trading Lamb: He will be an unrestricted free agent in July and his performance this season has been good enough that the Hornets might not be able to justify paying what other teams will offer. Right now he’s a bargain as a starting shooting guard making about $7.5 million. First-season Hornets coach James Borrego took the leap of moving Lamb into the starting lineup and it’s been a success. If the Hornets are in playoff contention in early February, and the front office deals Lamb for draft picks or developmental talent, is that fair to the new coach? Sometimes you just have to value the long term over the short term, but that would be quite a hit to this season. That balance could change if the Hornets have a bad January, which is entirely possible with 10 of 14 games on the road.