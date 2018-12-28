The Houston Rockets are among the teams that have had discussions this season about Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore, sources said. Bazemore is expected to receive interest from several contenders.
The Mavericks are 16-17 and fighting for a playoff spot. Several teams are also monitoring guard Dennis Smith, sources said, as he is nearing a return from a wrist injury that has forced him to miss 10 of the past 11 games.
Magic guard Jonathon Simmons is expected to enter the potential trade market this season, rival teams believe.
Several teams seeking a shooting and defending wing player have inquired about Justin Holiday, who has served as a veteran leader for Chicago.
Teams are monitoring whether Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith will become available in the buyout market after the NBA’s trade deadline — if he isn’t traded. The Rockets expressed interest in Smith dating back to the summer.
“Truth is, I’m not necessarily playing the minutes that I want, the role that I want, that selfishly I would want for myself,” Celtics star Kyrie Irving said last Friday. “And that all goes on the back burner in terms of being patient with what I have to do to grow as a leader of this team and help these other young guys to be more prepared for what they will encounter as they get older in this league and then what we’re going through right now.”
A loss in Dallas on Nov. 24 was compounded by the first signs of frustration when Irving had a heated moment on the bench in which he directed words toward coach Brad Stevens and others, league sources told The Athletic. It was after the coaching staff’s feedback over a turnover on a previous play, according to sources, when Irving finally responded, had an emotional exchange and let out some bottled up frustration.
The incident did not get personal, according to witnesses. Irving and Stevens are known to have a close relationship, which Irving has credited as part of the reason he has committed long-term to Boston. It is not unusual for a star player and his team to have these types of blow-ups, but it needed to occur and came during a notable turning point early in this Celtics season.