Taurean Prince: Almost running again 🙏🏾 all praise to the most high. I love you Allah ❤️
December 28, 2018 | 2:34 pm EST Update
Warriors restricted free agent Patrick McCaw signed a nonguaranteed two-year, $6 million offer sheet Friday morning with the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Chronicle has confirmed. Once it receives a copy of Cleveland’s offer sheet, Golden State has 48 hours to match, which appears unlikely for several reasons.
The Warriors have repeatedly stated their desire to keep their 15th and final roster spot open for flexibility in the buyout market and other player-adding avenues. If it elects to match McCaw’s offer sheet, Golden State would have to endure an $11.3-million hit against the luxury tax. There is also the fact that, after declining a $1.7 million qualifying offer and a two-year, $5.2 million offer from the Warriors, McCaw might not be welcomed back by many of his teammates nearly halfway through the season.
According to a league source who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the team would probably only match Cleveland’s offer sheet and retain McCaw’s rights to have him as a potential trade asset. Though he is coming off a disappointing season, McCaw, 23, is still a long, versatile wing with big-game experience and plenty of upside.
Dave Mason: We have a Marvin Bagley update. The Kings anticipate that he will resume full basketball activities in approximately two weeks. pic.twitter.com/RiAYKlHKzW