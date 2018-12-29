USA Today Sports

December 28, 2018 | 10:03 pm EST Update
December 28, 2018 | 9:46 pm EST Update
Knicks center Enes Kanter was still fuming a day after his ejection in Milwaukee, calling his combatant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, “childish,” mockingly branding him “the golden child’’ and demanding the NBA fine Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham for his role in Thursday’s fracas. According to a source, the NBA would look into the Ham-Antetokounmpo-Kanter dustup as it reviews all incidents when a coach runs onto the court during an altercation.
Kanter, sporting tape over his left eye, which also was blackened, said Ham’s action could have touched off another fight — between him and the Bucks assistant. “[Ham] should get fined,’’ Kanter said. “The NBA should fine him. He’s not my assistant coach, so he’s not allowed to touch me. You’re a Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, so you’re allowed to touch the Bucks players. Not me. He can not be touching me. I could’ve just pushed him back and started another fight. But I don’t think the NBA wants that. He’s not my assistant coach. He’s not my friend. He’s not nobody.”
“He’s the golden boy,’’ said Kanter, who went nose-to-nose with LeBron James last season. ““He’s the golden child. I’m not trying to fight against superstars and All-Stars. It just happens. If it was something else, I would’ve gone after somebody else. Obviously he’s the golden child and they gave me two technicals. OK. Whatever? I’m going to leave the management to take care of all that stuff.”
