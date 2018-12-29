Jerry Zgoda: How old is Vince Carter and how young are …
Jerry Zgoda: How old is Vince Carter and how young are his Hawks teammates? So old and so young, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said, that Carter is the only one who recognized a Prince song playing when the team arrived at Target Center
December 28, 2018 | 10:03 pm EST Update
Candace Buckner: Bradley Beal, after the #Wizards (without John Wall, Otto Porter Jr and Markieff Morris) lose to the Bulls, 101-92: “We still got to win the game, man. It don’t matter how many guys we got out. We have enough in here to win.”
Ryan Wolstat: Fred VanVleet said he felt a tingling and wanted to stay down and catch his bearings. Says he thinks it’s minor though. Just the latest in a long line of bumps and bruises.
Ryan Wolstat: VanVleet said all of the injuries are just one of those things. Have had unbelievable health as a team past few years (one of healthiest in the NBA in that span) now things are going the other way. He said rather have them now than in April though.
Andrew Greif: Something we haven’t seen in almost two months: Luc Mbah a Moute getting shots up pregame. He won’t play but he’s getting closer to a return from a persistently sore knee.
December 28, 2018 | 9:46 pm EST Update
Knicks center Enes Kanter was still fuming a day after his ejection in Milwaukee, calling his combatant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, “childish,” mockingly branding him “the golden child’’ and demanding the NBA fine Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham for his role in Thursday’s fracas. According to a source, the NBA would look into the Ham-Antetokounmpo-Kanter dustup as it reviews all incidents when a coach runs onto the court during an altercation.
Kanter, sporting tape over his left eye, which also was blackened, said Ham’s action could have touched off another fight — between him and the Bucks assistant. “[Ham] should get fined,’’ Kanter said. “The NBA should fine him. He’s not my assistant coach, so he’s not allowed to touch me. You’re a Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, so you’re allowed to touch the Bucks players. Not me. He can not be touching me. I could’ve just pushed him back and started another fight. But I don’t think the NBA wants that. He’s not my assistant coach. He’s not my friend. He’s not nobody.”
“He’s the golden boy,’’ said Kanter, who went nose-to-nose with LeBron James last season. ““He’s the golden child. I’m not trying to fight against superstars and All-Stars. It just happens. If it was something else, I would’ve gone after somebody else. Obviously he’s the golden child and they gave me two technicals. OK. Whatever? I’m going to leave the management to take care of all that stuff.”