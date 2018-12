Asked last night why he was traded, Wade said, “I don’t ask no questions.” Wade has his own history with James when it comes to free agency. James didn’t tell Wade he was leaving the Heat to return to Cleveland in 2014 until Wade had already opted out of his own contract with the Heat, which cost him millions. That experience was part of why Wade expected to be in Cleveland only one season. “But, you know, things can always change,” he said. “That’s why we were going to have the conversation. But it was supposed to be at the end of the season, after we made it to the finals.”