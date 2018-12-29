USA Today Sports

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose left Friday night’s g…

1 hour ago via NBA.com
Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose left Friday night’s game in overtime against the Hawks with a sprained right ankle. He didn’t return. Rose had already done plenty of damage in the game, finishing with 25 points and nine assists. Rose was held out on Dec. 23 against the Thunder, but that was due to a sore left ankle, so for better or worse, it’s a different ankle. Rose will be re-evaluated on Saturday, which is a scheduled off-day for the team.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Derrick Rose Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
December 29, 2018 | 3:18 pm EST Update
December 29, 2018 | 2:26 pm EST Update
Asked last night why he was traded, Wade said, “I don’t ask no questions.” Wade has his own history with James when it comes to free agency. James didn’t tell Wade he was leaving the Heat to return to Cleveland in 2014 until Wade had already opted out of his own contract with the Heat, which cost him millions. That experience was part of why Wade expected to be in Cleveland only one season. “But, you know, things can always change,” he said. “That’s why we were going to have the conversation. But it was supposed to be at the end of the season, after we made it to the finals.”
1 hour ago via The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

The disease hits closer to home for him. Four years ago, he lost an aunt to throat cancer. His grandmother was recently diagnosed the same. So when he heard the story of Pembroke Pines resident Felicia Turner, it was easy for Adebayo to offer an assist. A two-time cancer survivor, Turner and four of her grandchildren were guests of Adebayo for Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Adebayo put on a good show for them, too, scoring 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting and adding nine rebounds. It was the first game for all but one in the group. Adebayo even wore a pair of custom-made “Miami Vice” shoes with her name on it. Two days before Christmas, he also sent a bundle of gifts to their home.
1 hour ago via The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home