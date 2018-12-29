Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose left Friday night’s g…
Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose left Friday night’s game in overtime against the Hawks with a sprained right ankle. He didn’t return. Rose had already done plenty of damage in the game, finishing with 25 points and nine assists. Rose was held out on Dec. 23 against the Thunder, but that was due to a sore left ankle, so for better or worse, it’s a different ankle. Rose will be re-evaluated on Saturday, which is a scheduled off-day for the team.
Candace Buckner: DEVELOPING: After consulting with a foot specialist, #Wizards five-time all-star John Wall is contemplating surgery. If he does go forward with the procedure he will miss 6 to 8 months, The Post has learned.
Shams Charania: Sources: Washington Wizards guard John Wall is considering surgery on his injured left heel, which would sideline him six-to-eight months.
The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has recalled forward Harry Giles from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Giles tallied 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and five assists in Stockton’s Friday night 118-95 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Asked last night why he was traded, Wade said, “I don’t ask no questions.” Wade has his own history with James when it comes to free agency. James didn’t tell Wade he was leaving the Heat to return to Cleveland in 2014 until Wade had already opted out of his own contract with the Heat, which cost him millions. That experience was part of why Wade expected to be in Cleveland only one season. “But, you know, things can always change,” he said. “That’s why we were going to have the conversation. But it was supposed to be at the end of the season, after we made it to the finals.”
Jay King: Brad Stevens said Jayson Tatum picks up concepts “as well as anybody I’ve been around.” “As far as growing, I think that he’s got unlimited growth ahead. That’s a good thing and a responsibility.”
Andy Larsen: Knicks announce Tim Hardaway Jr. will play tonight vs. Utah… he was listed as questionable due to an illness.
The disease hits closer to home for him. Four years ago, he lost an aunt to throat cancer. His grandmother was recently diagnosed the same. So when he heard the story of Pembroke Pines resident Felicia Turner, it was easy for Adebayo to offer an assist. A two-time cancer survivor, Turner and four of her grandchildren were guests of Adebayo for Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Adebayo put on a good show for them, too, scoring 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting and adding nine rebounds. It was the first game for all but one in the group. Adebayo even wore a pair of custom-made “Miami Vice” shoes with her name on it. Two days before Christmas, he also sent a bundle of gifts to their home.