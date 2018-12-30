Joe Vardon: Larry Drew’s getting a video tribute here…
Joe Vardon: Larry Drew’s getting a video tribute here in Atlanta. Nice gesture
December 29, 2018 | 8:22 pm EST Update
Tom Westerholm: Brad Stevens on Jaren Jackson Jr.: “It sounds like he’s sort of an old soul, maybe a little bit like Tatum from a standpoint of kind of ahead of his years, and being able to play and impact the NBA game.”
In November, Chris Morrison shared a letter written by his 9-year old daughter Riley, in which she asked Stephen Curry why the smaller sizes of his sneakers were specifically labeled boys’ on Under Armour’s website. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this, because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too,” she said.
Coming through in the clutch like he often does, Curry made good on his promise. In a video recently shared by Morrison, Riley is seen opening gifts from the 2-time MVP on Christmas—two pairs of the Curry 6. Additionally, Curry’s shoes are now listed under the men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ sections on underarmour.com.
December 29, 2018 | 7:31 pm EST Update
Matt Velazquez: Bucks win, 129-115. Giannis with 31 pts, 10 rebs, 10 assists. Middleton had 29 pts on 11/15 shooting while Brook Lopez added 24 pts while making 7/15 3’s.