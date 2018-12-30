USA Today Sports

Joe Vardon: Larry Drew’s getting a video tribute here…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 29, 2018 | 8:22 pm EST Update
Coming through in the clutch like he often does, Curry made good on his promise. In a video recently shared by Morrison, Riley is seen opening gifts from the 2-time MVP on Christmas—two pairs of the Curry 6. Additionally, Curry’s shoes are now listed under the men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ sections on underarmour.com.
14 mins ago via Sole Collector

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

December 29, 2018 | 7:31 pm EST Update
Home