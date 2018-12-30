Joe Gabriele: Per Hawks PR, Kent Bazemore has a right a…
Joe Gabriele: Per Hawks PR, Kent Bazemore has a right ankle sprain and won’t return.
December 29, 2018 | 8:56 pm EST Update
Wizards guard John Wall will undergo a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI, next week on a day to be determined. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately six to eight months.
The procedure was determined to be the best course of action to relieve pain and inflammation in Wall’s heel after consultation between Dr. Anderson, Dr. David Porter of Indianapolis, IN, and Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih.
Chris Mannix: Expect teams to really start banging down the Wiz door w/offers for Bradley Beal. Beal having another All-Star level season, w/manageable contract through ’20-21.
Marc Berman: According to NBA, Kanter-Giannis-Darvin Ham incident was reviewed by league and no fines. NBA deemed Bucks assistant “acted as a peacemaker to separate the players. We determined that no further action is needed for any party.”
Joe Vardon: Several of you have asked. Kevin Love is still out until mid-January, at least. He’s thinking maybe, possibly, kinda the middle of their six-game WC trip, but as of now he’s not even cleared for on-court work, and won’t be until after the new year