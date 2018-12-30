Chris Vivlamore: Hawks' Kent Bazemore will miss at leas…
December 30, 2018 | 4:28 pm EST Update
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report vs. Pacers Monday: For tomorrow’s game at Indiana: Justin Anderson (flu-like symptoms) is probable. Dewayne Dedmon (left knee soreness) is doubtful. Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) is out. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is out.
December 30, 2018 | 3:59 pm EST Update
By Sunday night, the Warriors are expected to close the book on the Patrick McCaw saga. But say, the Warriors decided otherwise and matched McCaw’s two-year, $6 million offer sheet to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Would the Warriors’ locker room welcome him back?
“I’m cool with him. That’s my guy. If he came back today, I would treat him like he was here the whole time,” Warriors second-year forward Jordan Bell said. “It wasn’t anything against us personally. It’s a business. So if they brought him back, I’d say, ‘Pat’s my guy.’ I’d accept him with open arms. But I can’t speak for anybody else.”