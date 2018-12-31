Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner suffered a broken no…
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner suffered a broken nose after he collided with John Collins during the Pacers’ 116-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon.
Michael Singer: Gary Harris has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow vs. Knicks. Malone said he expects him back soon, with Barton to follow shortly thereafter.
Erik Horne: Billy Donovan on Alex Abrines, who is out tonight due to what the Thunder is calling personal reasons after he missed the last three games due to an illness: “Just a personal matter he’s dealing with.” Said Abrines was dealing with illness about a week ago.
Scott Kushner: Gentry said Jrue Holiday will be a major beneficiary of Payton returning, not only to allow him to play off ball but hopefully limit his minutes.
Will Guillory: Gentry says Darius Miller will also come back tonight after dealing with an illness recently. Nikola Mirotic is getting closer but will remain out
Jeff McDonald: Rudy Gay is wearing a black brace on his sprained left wrist. Said he fell on it during the Clippers game. Gay: “I didn’t really feel it until after the game. I couldn’t even move it.” He is out tonight vs. Boston.