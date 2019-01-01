USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s g…

37 mins ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Washington: John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is probable. Dewayne Dedmon (left knee soreness) is questionable. Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) is out. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is out. Also Alex Poythress back to Erie.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 1, 2019 | 5:44 pm EST Update
January 1, 2019 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Home