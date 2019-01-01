Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s game at Washington: John Collins (flu-like symptoms) is probable. Dewayne Dedmon (left knee soreness) is questionable. Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) is out. Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) is out. Also Alex Poythress back to Erie.
Chris Vivlamore: Hawks injury report for tomorrow’s g…
January 1, 2019 | 5:44 pm EST Update
Brian Seltzer: Jimmy Butler told reporters in LA team has to be “better in so many aspects of the game.” After some film study, he said, “I got better as a player, as a teammate, as a leader to take it to the next game knowing what we have to do.” pic.twitter.com/C7cL1ldYpy
Center Willy Hernangomez says he’s fallen in love with Charlotte. He wants the Hornets to be more than a stop along the way. He wants to end his basketball career here.
”I think my defense is getting way better,” Hernangomez said Tuesday of what has been his relative weakness at the NBA level. “Really knowing all the coverages (and) knowing all the scouting for the defense. All the coaches have talked to me of late and said I’m doing good things. The offense will come. I know it’s really important to focus on defense, particularly if I start. To lock in.”
“I’m stronger, I’m faster, I’m more mature in how I see basketball,” Hernangomez said. “This is going to be my seventh year (as a pro) with Spain, too. Every year you learn something new. It’s great. They want me to play hard: Set a screen, run the floor, play with energy. And they want me to be Billy.”
Brian Lewis: Allen Crabbe and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right adductor strain) are both out for the #Nets game tomorrow vs the #Pelicans.
Mike Trudell: Lance Stephenson said he and his friend Paul George still play @nba2K together online. They created their own players (Lance = “Born Ready”, obviously) and play on the same team in Pro Ams. Lance thinks he’s a bit better than PG13. [He’s pitched 2K guys on adding an air 🎸.]
January 1, 2019 | 5:09 pm EST Update
Kyle Goon: Luke Walton says he saw LeBron shooting today at the facility. He said it was the first time since the injury he’s seen LeBron shooting.