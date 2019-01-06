USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks: We have recalled forward Omari Spellman …

January 6, 2019 | 6:12 pm EST Update

Chandler Parsons, Grizzlies agree to part ways

Chandler Parsons’ career with the Memphis Grizzlies is likely over, with the two sides agreeing to a separation on Sunday, league sources told ESPN. Parsons will leave Memphis as the organization and his agent, James Dunleavy of ISE Sports, work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future, sources said. Parsons, 30, is owed $38 million on his original four-year, $94 million maximum contract, including $25.1 million for the 2019-20 season.
via ESPN

January 6, 2019 | 5:31 pm EST Update
