Atlanta Hawks: We have recalled forward Omari Spellman from the @ErieBayHawks of the @nbagleague.
January 6, 2019 | 6:12 pm EST Update
Chandler Parsons, Grizzlies agree to part ways
Chandler Parsons’ career with the Memphis Grizzlies is likely over, with the two sides agreeing to a separation on Sunday, league sources told ESPN. Parsons will leave Memphis as the organization and his agent, James Dunleavy of ISE Sports, work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future, sources said. Parsons, 30, is owed $38 million on his original four-year, $94 million maximum contract, including $25.1 million for the 2019-20 season.
Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sign free agent guard Cameron Payne to a 10-day contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. Cleveland is releasing Pat McCaw, opening roster spot.
Albert Nahmad: The Cavs’ non-guaranteed 2-year, $6.0M offer sheet to Patrick McCaw, which the Warriors couldn’t afford to match, effectively becomes a $29,412 per day contract (assuming it was made official on 12/30), given their intent to waive him.
Serena Winters: Had a really nice chat w/ Demetrius Jackson (who Sixers waived) for a story that I was writing on him. Class act type of guy. One thing that stood out to me was how much he even appreciated ‘garbage time’ mins & didn’t treat them any differently than if the game was on the line.
January 6, 2019 | 5:31 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources with @ESPN_McMahon: Chandler Parsons will leave the Grizzles indefinitely as management and his agent James Dunleavy work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with franchise. Sides agreed on separation Sunday. Parsons has been medically cleared since Dec. 21.
Chip Crain: At this point we would suspect the Parson’s issue will lead to a negotiated buyout and move on. It is clearly the path that has been laid out by the Grizz.
Alex Kennedy: One NBA agent believes Cleveland waiving Pat McCaw was the plan all along, hence the first year of the deal being non-guaranteed too. Now, we’ll see if McCaw re-signs with the Cavaliers on a cheaper deal or signs elsewhere.