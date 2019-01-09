If you missed it, when asked why Schroder was upset wit…
If you missed it, when asked why Schroder was upset with him, Wiggins said the following: “I don’t know what’s wrong with him. Uh, he was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason.”
January 9, 2019 | 3:38 am EST Update
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is targeting the Jan. 18 game at the LA Clippers for his season debut, a source told The Undefeated’s Marc Spears. The four-time All-Star has not played since rupturing his left Achilles tendon as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 26, 2018, against the Houston Rockets.
Cousins was expected to sign a max extension last summer prior to the injury. He is hoping to show prospective teams that he is fully healthy in anticipation of landing a big extension this summer, all while potentially helping Golden State to a third straight title.
“It’s a lot to ask someone to take on $144 million for a 30-year-old with an injury history,” one of the execs told Bleacher Report. “You’re dealing with a very small, narrow marketplace for him.” Love’s extension, which kicks in next season, brought his five-year guaranteed salary to $144 million. He’ll make $28.9 million next season, then the deal levels off at $31.3 million the next two years and goes back to $28.9 million in the final season, when Love will be 34.
“The problem is: You have a rookie GM (Koby Altman)—who’s a really good guy and has done some really good things and is trying to prove himself. And you’ve got a delusional owner [Dan Gilbert],” a Western Conference executive said. “And they’re going to think they’re supposed to get something for the guy. You’re not getting an asset for him under any circumstances.”
Marc Stein: Not yet clear how deeply the NBA will look into Cleveland’s signing and near-immediate release of restricted free agent Patrick McCaw. Asked if they would urge the league to do so, Warriors officials declined comment Monday. The Cavaliers signed the restricted free agent McCaw to a two-year, $6 million unguaranteed deal that Golden State declined to match. Cleveland waived McCaw after he appeared in just three games, setting up McCaw to become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers this week
Webster had been the one to kick-start negotiations with the Spurs, and Ujiri had been itching to shake up the roster, even before Leonard became available. (Last season, he approached the Thunder about a Paul George-for-DeRozan swap.) Since Ujiri took over basketball operations in 2013, the Raptors have been consistently good, never sinking below 48 victories. But they never felt great. “I have a mandate . . . to win a championship,” says Ujiri. “You can’t continue doing the same thing over and over again. We gave a chance to [that] team. We tried to build it as much as we can.”
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson: “What do I like? Life, food, my dog, my family, my friends, my home, my health. That’s what I’m thankful for. That’s what I like. My hobbies. Movies. Video games”