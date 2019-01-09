Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce acknowledged that Young’s ef…
Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce acknowledged that Young’s efforts trying to prove a point and meet outsized expectations may have affected Young earlier this season, but added that the player who has been handed the franchise has settled into a steadier performer. Young is seeking the best shot, not the crowd-pleaser. And he’s comfortable as a distributor, seeking to make his teammates happy. “I’m encouraged by what Trae’s done,” Pierce told The Athletic. “He’s got numbers that not a lot of rookies have done. It’s encouraging what he’s doing and he’s not even having a great year. He’s having a good year for a rookie. He’d love to shoot the ball better. He’d love to score more. He’d love the turn the ball over a little bit less. With all that being said, I’ll take everything that he’s done so far.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
January 9, 2019 | 2:20 pm EST Update
Says one of the executives polled who didn’t rank the Bucks in his top three, “Pulling the defense out to the three-point line at every other position opens the floor for Giannis. But, late in games, if you know he won’t pull up for a jumper, you can deny him the ball really hard out to halfcourt, and if he slices behind you, there is time for defense to recover. This makes it harder for him to get it. And if you force them to initiate their offense with Eric Bledsoe or Khris Middleton, you are set up to sag off Giannis.”
“That’s going to come with it, with the trade. It’s going to happen throughout our whole careers. People are going to talk about me and about Luka, the trade,” Young, the fifth pick in last June’s draft, told The Athletic. “He’s playing well right now and if things flip-flopped it would be the same thing. “It’s something that, it’s a good thing that I went through some of this stuff in college and I was able to learn from. Experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows and everybody turning [on me], just different things. That really helped me prepare for something like this.”
But Ayton’s improved play in recent weeks can be tracked back to Dec. 6, when Kokoskov made the stunning move of starting Rashaun Holmes over him in a game against Portland. Though Ayton has flashed his monstrous potential more often in the aftermath, Kokoskov has tried to downplay the situation. “I have kids at home. So my relationship with my kids at home, some days I don’t like them, but there are never days that I don’t love them. You keep guys accountable, you talk to him, but you believe they’re responsible. You give them freedom to take some responsibilities,” Kokoskov explained. “That’s the way that I’m dealing with my guys. It’s not that I’m benching guys after one bad play, a turnover, but if that happens, it’s like dealing with your own kids, the intention is always positive. You send a message but he’s a good player.”
Coach Steve Clifford has tried multiple lineup combinations to find a second unit that can compete. On Monday night in Sacramento, he opened the second quarter with Simmons, Terrence Ross, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Mo Bamba on the floor, but even that quintet struggled, allowing a 14-2 run to the Kings. The Magic never recovered. “It was a problem, and we just struggled to score,” Clifford said. “You have to find a way. I just have to find one. I don’t know how to do it. We’ve got to find a way so we have enough shooting on the floor all the time to create spacing. It’s a problem. There’s just not a lot of room with some of the lineups out there for anybody to have a place to go, and it makes it hard.”
“Obviously, we’ve got to keep looking for answers,” Clifford said. “One thing I know in this league is you can’t just keep changing the lineup every three games and expect guys to play well. And yet, obviously, this is difficult for him. He’s been great about it. He’s not a point guard. So you’re putting him out there at a position he’s really never played much at all and asking him to play big minutes, and it’s not easy. “You guys see the numbers,” Clifford also said. “We’ve struggled when D.J.’s out of the game. We’ve struggled when Vooch is out of the game. It’s not just one (position). It’s how it all works together. That’s the thing. It’s not one guy or this or that. But, obviously, when we go to the bench, I’ve got to keep finding different ways. Obviously, we’ve tried a lot of different combinations, but it’s an issue.”
“I was shocked,” Clifford answered when asked about Thibodeau’s dismissal. “I’ve said this before: Coaches, you get blamed for things a lot of times that are totally out of your control. You get credit for things you shouldn’t, too. But this league is all about winning. They hadn’t made the playoffs for 14 years, and to do what he did in that period of time (was impressive). I saw some of the stuff (that was reported): The players were shocked. We landed here last night and I saw it. I couldn’t believe it.”