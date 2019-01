“You always want to go to the playoffs,’’ Burke told The Post. “It’s something I look at as fool’s gold. It’s an illusion. You can always put yourself in a playoff-team situation. What would it be like if I was with the Lakers? Or with Golden State? You can always do that as a player. It’s not reality until it happens. I try to stay away from it. I know the trade deadline is coming up. It’s a big year for me. If I look at those situations, I lose focus on what’s ahead of me. “I don’t’ think about it. Some players, they do. You think about the trade deadline, other teams, other opportunities, I lose focus on what’s in front of me with this organization. Everyone knows I want to be a Knick. But I know how the business works.”