Carter hasn’t said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? “I’m OK with it. Either way it’s cool,” he said with a smile. “I’m very thankful for it, that they even considered it. “When it was mentioned to me I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.'”
January 10, 2019 | 4:23 am EST Update
Acquiring Kanter might make the Kings more willing to part with center Willie Cauley-Stein, who could become a restricted free agent this summer. The Kings have pursued Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter Jr. in free agency and trade talks over the past couple of years. Cauley-Stein could be a key player in a deal for Porter.
“You always want to go to the playoffs,’’ Burke told The Post. “It’s something I look at as fool’s gold. It’s an illusion. You can always put yourself in a playoff-team situation. What would it be like if I was with the Lakers? Or with Golden State? You can always do that as a player. It’s not reality until it happens. I try to stay away from it. I know the trade deadline is coming up. It’s a big year for me. If I look at those situations, I lose focus on what’s ahead of me. “I don’t’ think about it. Some players, they do. You think about the trade deadline, other teams, other opportunities, I lose focus on what’s in front of me with this organization. Everyone knows I want to be a Knick. But I know how the business works.”
A dominant all-around performance in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 116-109 road win over reigning MVP James Harden’s Houston Rockets on Wednesday could have provided Giannis Antetokounmpo a massive platform to begin campaigning for the NBA’s most prestigious individual honor. Antetokounmpo, however, dismissed the early MVP discussion like he so often sidesteps defenders with his long-legged Euro step. “All I care about is winning, to be honest with you,” Antetokounmpo said after scoring 27 points, grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds and dishing out five assists for the East-leading Bucks in the win. “I know by winning — doing whatever it takes out there, helping your teammates and just leaving it everything on the floor — everything will take care of itself.”
“I definitely think it’s our belief inside this locker room, and a lot just around the league, that we have the best player in the league right here,” Lopez said. “He does it in so many ways. He makes so many of his players better. He’s all over the court constantly. It’s so impressive to watch every night.”
Malcolm Brogdon said the Bucks’ exaggerated D on James Harden was created by Eric Bledsoe. Brogdon said plan was to shade Harden. Off the jump, Bledsoe opted to do a bit more than just shade him. Here’s what Brogdon and Bledsoe had to say postgame.
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said Wednesday that a team meeting following a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 21 was necessary for the Celtics to clear the air within their locker room, and helped lead to a stretch that has seen Boston win seven of its last nine games. “We could pinpoint a lot of turning points,” Irving said after Boston romped to a 135-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on Wednesday night. “We just want to build that chemistry first. Just getting with one another, really put everything out there and then move on from that point.
So Bickerstaff was caught off guard when asked about the injury Wednesday and responded like this: “I think the bigger issue is we need to be concerned with how the information is getting out. “Those are things that should remain in-house, until as an organization we decide to put out a statement where everybody is on the same page. So first and foremost we need to address that and make sure those people with information are the people who need to have the information. We have to protect ourselves and make sure we’re on the same page before information gets out.”