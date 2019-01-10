USA Today Sports

I mean, I’m sure you’ve heard the criticism from at least a segment of the fanbase over the decision. When people do criticize your decision and see what Luka (Doncic) is doing, what do you say to them? Travis Schlenk: “It comes with the territory, right? We work in a profession where decisions are judged, and that’s what makes working in sports great. People care passionately about your decision. What I have said is we make these decisions, and our thought process is if we can turn one lottery pick into two, then that’s good. The draft is an inexact science. What makes the draft so hard is you’re trying to project, in this case, two 19-year-old kids three, four years down the line. I think it’s short-minded to judge the success of a rookie one half into a season. We want these players to be great three, four years down the road. You have to understand that there’s going to be a learning curve and a growth curve with all of these rookies. How they work every day and what they do in the summer for the next four years is what’s going to determine who they are. You can find tons of examples of this. Michael Carter-Williams was the rookie of the year several years ago for Philadelphia, and he’s out of the league now. I always go back to the Steph Curry draft because that was my first draft. Tyreke Evans was the rookie of the year and averaged 25 [points] and five [assists] that year. James Harden was in that draft. Steph Curry was in that draft. Blake Griffin was in that draft. To say 41 games into these guys’ careers that we know who they are is very shortsighted. We’ll know three, four years down the road.”

