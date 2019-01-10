I mean, I’m sure you’ve heard the criticism from at…
I mean, I’m sure you’ve heard the criticism from at least a segment of the fanbase over the decision. When people do criticize your decision and see what Luka (Doncic) is doing, what do you say to them? Travis Schlenk: “It comes with the territory, right? We work in a profession where decisions are judged, and that’s what makes working in sports great. People care passionately about your decision. What I have said is we make these decisions, and our thought process is if we can turn one lottery pick into two, then that’s good. The draft is an inexact science. What makes the draft so hard is you’re trying to project, in this case, two 19-year-old kids three, four years down the line. I think it’s short-minded to judge the success of a rookie one half into a season. We want these players to be great three, four years down the road. You have to understand that there’s going to be a learning curve and a growth curve with all of these rookies. How they work every day and what they do in the summer for the next four years is what’s going to determine who they are. You can find tons of examples of this. Michael Carter-Williams was the rookie of the year several years ago for Philadelphia, and he’s out of the league now. I always go back to the Steph Curry draft because that was my first draft. Tyreke Evans was the rookie of the year and averaged 25 [points] and five [assists] that year. James Harden was in that draft. Steph Curry was in that draft. Blake Griffin was in that draft. To say 41 games into these guys’ careers that we know who they are is very shortsighted. We’ll know three, four years down the road.”
Howard Beck: LeBron and Giannis still lead All-Star balloting, thus on track to be the West and East captains. Voting continues until Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/lRip3tOKHH
Harrison Wind: Danilo Gallinari, plays in Denver tonight for the first time as a Clipper. Asked him how difficult of a decision it was to leave the Nuggets in 2017: “My first choice was of course Denver. But we didn’t find the right situation for me and the team. So I had to take another rout.” pic.twitter.com/PIoBI7kkIk
Harrison Wind: More Gallinari, on his former teammate Nikola Jokic: “He’s one of the best centers in the league and it’s tough to guard him. He has unbelievable court vision. He doesn’t have any weaknesses offensively…He’s the secret to their winning. He’s an amazing player.” pic.twitter.com/zGHYX6pnVe
Harrison Wind: Gallinari on the type of reception he expects in his first game back in Denver: “If it’s an ovation or boos, I don’t know….whatever the fans have for me, hopefully it will be love. Hopefully they have good memories of me.” He should/will get a standing ovation tonight. pic.twitter.com/QKwSORBvMU
Josh Lewenberg: How’s the last month been for the injured Valanciunas? “Really boring. I’m working hard to maintain my conditioning, but it’s not the same as playing in games. You want that competition, you want those match-ups, you want that… kicking ass. That’s what you miss the most.”