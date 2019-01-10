One of those players who has shown growth is John (Coll…
One of those players who has shown growth is John (Collins). When you were projecting him out of Wake Forest, did you expect this player to emerge in his second year? In his past 12 or so games, he’s averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Travis Schlenk: “Listen, we had John ranked higher on our board than where he was drafted. We were happy to see he was still there. One of the things that we really liked about John was the growth he showed in his game from his freshman year at Wake to his sophomore year. He had a great summer. He stuck around here and got a lot of work in through a lot of change. We redid the training staff. We redid the coaching staff. It wasn’t a perfect offseason for a young player. Seeing the growth he had during his freshman to sophomore year at Wake, we expected to see some growth here, and we’re really excited what he’s going to be able to do with one continuous staff. We’re excited about him and his upside as he gets more experience and becomes an older player.”
January 10, 2019 | 2:23 pm EST Update
Howard Beck: LeBron and Giannis still lead All-Star balloting, thus on track to be the West and East captains. Voting continues until Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/lRip3tOKHH
Harrison Wind: Danilo Gallinari, plays in Denver tonight for the first time as a Clipper. Asked him how difficult of a decision it was to leave the Nuggets in 2017: “My first choice was of course Denver. But we didn’t find the right situation for me and the team. So I had to take another rout.” pic.twitter.com/PIoBI7kkIk
Harrison Wind: More Gallinari, on his former teammate Nikola Jokic: “He’s one of the best centers in the league and it’s tough to guard him. He has unbelievable court vision. He doesn’t have any weaknesses offensively…He’s the secret to their winning. He’s an amazing player.” pic.twitter.com/zGHYX6pnVe
Harrison Wind: Gallinari on the type of reception he expects in his first game back in Denver: “If it’s an ovation or boos, I don’t know….whatever the fans have for me, hopefully it will be love. Hopefully they have good memories of me.” He should/will get a standing ovation tonight. pic.twitter.com/QKwSORBvMU
Josh Lewenberg: How’s the last month been for the injured Valanciunas? “Really boring. I’m working hard to maintain my conditioning, but it’s not the same as playing in games. You want that competition, you want those match-ups, you want that… kicking ass. That’s what you miss the most.”