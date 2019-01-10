USA Today Sports

One of those players who has shown growth is John (Collins). When you were projecting him out of Wake Forest, did you expect this player to emerge in his second year? In his past 12 or so games, he’s averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Travis Schlenk: “Listen, we had John ranked higher on our board than where he was drafted. We were happy to see he was still there. One of the things that we really liked about John was the growth he showed in his game from his freshman year at Wake to his sophomore year. He had a great summer. He stuck around here and got a lot of work in through a lot of change. We redid the training staff. We redid the coaching staff. It wasn’t a perfect offseason for a young player. Seeing the growth he had during his freshman to sophomore year at Wake, we expected to see some growth here, and we’re really excited what he’s going to be able to do with one continuous staff. We’re excited about him and his upside as he gets more experience and becomes an older player.”

