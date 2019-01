A campaign definitely isn’t coming from Lopez. He made that clear in the visiting locker room at the Pepsi Center in Denver after connecting on a career-high 8 three-pointers Nov. 11 – the night he began to be called by the nickname “Splash Mountain.” The last time he campaigned for something was for a student government position in high school and he finished last. That was enough for him to decide he isn’t a very good politician or campaigner. “That would be pretty wild, it would be fun,” Lopez said of potentially being included in the contest. “I’m just going to go out and do what I do on the court and if it happens that would be great.”