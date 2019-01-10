Carter hasn't said if he plans to retire following the …
Carter hasn’t said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? “I’m OK with it. Either way it’s cool,” he said with a smile. “I’m very thankful for it, that they even considered it. When it was mentioned to me I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ “
A campaign definitely isn’t coming from Lopez. He made that clear in the visiting locker room at the Pepsi Center in Denver after connecting on a career-high 8 three-pointers Nov. 11 – the night he began to be called by the nickname “Splash Mountain.” The last time he campaigned for something was for a student government position in high school and he finished last. That was enough for him to decide he isn’t a very good politician or campaigner. “That would be pretty wild, it would be fun,” Lopez said of potentially being included in the contest. “I’m just going to go out and do what I do on the court and if it happens that would be great.”
Comparing Lopez’s numbers to those of shooters who participated in last year’s three-point contest, Lopez has more three-pointers than Bradley Beal, Tobias Harris and winner Devin Booker had at this point last season. His percentage (37.4) is also higher than what Beal and Eric Gordon had through 40 games. “Of course, I’d put my money on it, yeah,” said Tony Snell, who is Lopez’s shooting partner in post-practice three-point shooting games, when asked if Lopez deserved a spot in the competition. “That would put the icing on the cake, man.”
Lopez has made seven or more three-pointers in three games this season, something only Stephen Curry (six), James Harden (six) and Kemba Walker (four) have done more often. Only Harden and Lopez have recorded back-to-back games of seven or more three-pointers.
Adam Himmelsbach: Chatted with Kelly Olynyk, and apparently Marcus Smart rented his house in Boston last year. Olynyk still owns the home & is unsure how long he’ll keep it. “The thing about Boston is the people are so amazing there that if I ever come back, I always have a lot of places to stay.”
A city-sponsored study estimated that 150 to 200 D.C. businesses might seek licenses to take sports bets, but the bill that was approved last month by the city council grants special privileges to the four stadiums and arenas. If those operators choose to get in the gambling business, no other entity can take sports bets legally within a two-block radius. That means the most prominent brick-and-mortar sports wagering locations in the city could be Capital One Arena in Chinatown, Nationals Park, the newly-constructed Audi Field and the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights.
Perhaps the biggest winner will be Monumental Sports CEO Ted Leonsis, who owns Capital One Arena, in addition to teams such as the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, and has been an outspoken proponent of legalized sports betting. Because of league restrictions, Monumental would have to partner with an established gaming company to run the sports betting operation and effectively would serve as landlord to a sportsbook. Leonsis’s venture capital firm Revolution Growth has invested in DraftKings, but Monumental has not yet announced any gambling partners to date.
Monumental likely would identify retail space around the building that would be open to fans even when no teams are playing in Capital One Arena. “I could see someone comes here for lunch, someone gets here at 5 o’clock, they’re watching other games, they’re placing their bets,” Leonsis told The Washington Post in an interview last year.
Ten players on the Jazz have incentives written into their contracts that give them financial bonuses for reaching off-court or on-court benchmarks, far more than any other team in the NBA. For some players, those total in the millions of dollars. These bonuses come in three types for the Jazz: on-court performance bonuses, health and health management bonuses, and offseason workout bonuses.